Türkiye protects 10,503 monumental trees and 319 caves nationwide

Türkiye has registered 10,503 monumental trees and 319 caves across the country, ensuring their protection and maintenance, the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change told state-run Anadolu Agency.

These sites are safeguarded under national conservation efforts, with ongoing work to preserve their cultural and natural significance.

Monumental trees are categorized into four groups based on traits: dimensional, historical, folkloric and mystical.

From a historical viewpoint, cultural monumental trees must "witness a historical event or figure."

Mystically, they are "revered by local people through religious beliefs."

Folklorically, they "witness customs, traditions or regional events, joyful or sad."

A tree qualifies as dimensionally monumental if its age, crown spread, trunk diameter and height exceed typical standards for its species.

Restoration of monumental trees

Rehabilitation begins immediately after registration. Efforts include removing mistletoe, harmful fungi, ivy, dry or diseased branches, and foreign objects like ropes, wires, cables and signs from the trunk and crown.

Specialists disinfect trees with fungal or bacterial infections post-pruning.

Thick, dry branches are cut in stages to avoid bark peeling, with surfaces coated in grafting paste to prevent decay.

Surrounding artificial surfaces — such as concrete, asphalt and paving stones — around the root collar are removed carefully to protect roots and trunk.

The area is then refilled with soil, enriched with long-term nutrients and fertilizers to support healthy root development.

Projects continue nationwide to identify and conserve caves as natural heritage, including protected sites and lesser-known ones awaiting official status.These efforts have elevated the number of registered caves to 319.

 

