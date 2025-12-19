Türkiye’s external assets at $399 billion as of October

ANKARA
Türkiye’s external assets have climbed to $399.2 billion as of the end of October, indicating an increase of 0.9 percent compared to September 2025, data from the Central Bank showed on Dec. 19.

Liabilities against non-residents declined by 0.2 percent month-on-month to $722.5 billion.

Consequently, the country’s Net International Investment Position (IIP) — the difference between total financial assets and total financial liabilities — was minus $323.3 billion at the end of October 2025. This was minus $328.3 billion at the end of September.

Reserve assets surged by $3.5 billion to $183.6 billion as of October, marking a new all-time high, the Central Bank reported.

Among asset sub-items, direct investments rose 1.3 percent to $73.5 billion, while other investments fell 0.5 percent to $137.3 billion.

FX deposits of resident banks held abroad recorded $40.9 billion, reflecting a decrease of 4.2 percent.

Among the sub-items under liabilities, portfolio investments and Government Domestic Debt Securities (GDDS) liabilities of general government declined 1.1 percent to $15.6 billion.

Under liabilities, direct investment item posted $209.6 billion by the end of October 2025, indicating a decrease of 1.9 percent compared to the previous month. Portfolio investment increased by 0.1 percent to $131 billion.

