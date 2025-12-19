Türkiye sets all-time mandarin export record

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has achieved a historic milestone in mandarin exports, with nearly $615 million worth shipped in the first 11 months of 2025 — a 61 percent increase year-on-year that already eclipses the previous full-year record, according to export figures.

According to official figures, the country exported 690,014 metric tons of mandarins between January and November, up 18 percent from the same period last year.

Export revenues surged even more sharply, exceeding the previous full-year record of $575 million set in 2023 by roughly $39 million, despite the year not yet being complete.

Russia remained Türkiye’s largest market, importing 356,341 tons of mandarins worth $237.08 million.

It was followed by Iraq, with $203.31 million, and Ukraine, with $48.35 million in imports.

“Producers are having a good season,” said Hayrettin Uçak, chairman of an Aegean fruit exporters’ association.

He noted that Türkiye’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions are major citrus-growing areas and that yields were significantly higher this year, particularly in the provinces of Adana and Mersin.

Though sales were initially slow due to warm weather and high early-season supply, but picked up as temperatures dropped and demand increased, according to Uçak.

"Prices were highly competitive this year, allowing us to go toe-to-toe with our rivals,” he said. “Furthermore, we haven’t had a single product returned due to pesticide residues, a development that has been immensely beneficial."

He added that Türkiye’s exporters are actively seeking new markets and promoting their products worldwide, predicting that mandarin exports could reach $750 million by year-end.