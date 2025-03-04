Turkish economy expected to grow 3.2 pct in 2025, 3.4 pct in 2026: Moody’s

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s economy is expected to grow 3.2 percent this year, 3.4 percent next year and 3.5 percent in 2027, according to Moody’s recently published Global Structured Finance Outlook 2026 report.

The Turkish economy expanded by 3.7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2025, slowing from 4.9 percent in the previous quarter.

Moody’s published its report on the economic growth and inflation forecasts for G20 nations.

The report expects Türkiye’s inflation to be 35 percent with a plus/minus margin of 2 percent this year, then to fall to 22 percent next year and to 18.5 percent in 2027.

Türkiye’s annual inflation rate fell to 31.07 percent in November, its lowest level in four years. On a monthly basis, consumer inflation dropped to 0.87 percent, marking a 30-month low.

Meanwhile, the agency expects the U.S. economy to grow 2 percent in 2025, 1.8 percent in 2026 and 1.9 percent in 2027.

The eurozone is expected to grow 1.1 percent this year, 1.3 percent next year and 1.4 percent in 2027.

At the same time, the Chinese economy is estimated to grow by 5 percent in 2025, 4.5 percent in 2026 and 4.2 percent in 2027, while the Indian economy’s growth projections are 7 percent, 6.4 percent and 6.5 percent for 2025, 2026 and 2027, respectively.