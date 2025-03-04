Turkish economy expected to grow 3.2 pct in 2025, 3.4 pct in 2026: Moody’s

Turkish economy expected to grow 3.2 pct in 2025, 3.4 pct in 2026: Moody’s

ISTANBUL
Turkish economy expected to grow 3.2 pct in 2025, 3.4 pct in 2026: Moody’s

Türkiye’s economy is expected to grow 3.2 percent this year, 3.4 percent next year and 3.5 percent in 2027, according to Moody’s recently published Global Structured Finance Outlook 2026 report.

The Turkish economy expanded by 3.7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2025, slowing from 4.9 percent in the previous quarter.

Moody’s published its report on the economic growth and inflation forecasts for G20 nations.

The report expects Türkiye’s inflation to be 35 percent with a plus/minus margin of 2 percent this year, then to fall to 22 percent next year and to 18.5 percent in 2027.

Türkiye’s annual inflation rate fell to 31.07 percent in November, its lowest level in four years. On a monthly basis, consumer inflation dropped to 0.87 percent, marking a 30-month low.

Meanwhile, the agency expects the U.S. economy to grow 2 percent in 2025, 1.8 percent in 2026 and 1.9 percent in 2027.

The eurozone is expected to grow 1.1 percent this year, 1.3 percent next year and 1.4 percent in 2027.

At the same time, the Chinese economy is estimated to grow by 5 percent in 2025, 4.5 percent in 2026 and 4.2 percent in 2027, while the Indian economy’s growth projections are 7 percent, 6.4 percent and 6.5 percent for 2025, 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye ranks 11th in global defense exports: Erdoğan

Türkiye ranks 11th in global defense exports: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye ranks 11th in global defense exports: Erdoğan

    Türkiye ranks 11th in global defense exports: Erdoğan

  2. Another drone crashes in northwest Türkiye amid series of UAV incidents

    Another drone crashes in northwest Türkiye amid series of UAV incidents

  3. Archaeologists uncover oldest known section of Diyarbakır city walls

    Archaeologists uncover oldest known section of Diyarbakır city walls

  4. Istanbul Modern to host Artists’ Film International, Bienalsur programs

    Istanbul Modern to host Artists’ Film International, Bienalsur programs

  5. Türkiye repatriates rare antiquities from US

    Türkiye repatriates rare antiquities from US
Recommended
Türkiye, UK hold roundtable to boost defense industry ties in London

Türkiye, UK hold roundtable to boost defense industry ties in London
Türkiyes Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

Türkiye's Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland
Türkiye’s external assets at $399 billion as of October

Türkiye’s external assets at $399 billion as of October
Turkish consumer confidence down in December

Turkish consumer confidence down in December
Volatile Oracle shares a proxy for Wall Streets AI jitters

Volatile Oracle shares a proxy for Wall Street's AI jitters
Türkiye-UK trade deal expected to enter force in 2026

Türkiye-UK trade deal expected to enter force in 2026
WORLD Epstein files opened: famous faces, many blacked-out pages

Epstein files opened: famous faces, many blacked-out pages

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday began releasing a long-awaited cache of records from its investigations into the politically explosive case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein -- though much of the material remained heavily redacted.
ECONOMY Türkiye, UK hold roundtable to boost defense industry ties in London

Türkiye, UK hold roundtable to boost defense industry ties in London

A high-level roundtable on the U.K.-Türkiye defense partnership took place in London, co-organized by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate and the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), the Turkish Communications Directorate announced on Friday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿