Afforestation drive launched in Iğdır to tackle Türkiye’s worst air pollution

IĞDIR

Authorities and academics have launched a large-scale afforestation campaign in the eastern province of Iğdır, the country’s worst air quality, aiming to improve oxygen levels and reduce severe pollution that peaks during winter months.

According to the World Air Quality Index, Iğdır ranked as Türkiye’s most polluted province on Dec. 1.

Air pollution in the eastern province, particularly in winter, frequently reaches hazardous levels and poses serious health risks to residents.

While the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry and the Iğdır Governor’s Office are implementing various anti-pollution measures, Iğdır University has initiated a major afforestation project on its campus, located about 15 kilometers outside the city.

As part of the project, terracing work has been completed on 750 decares of land within a 3,000-decare area owned by the university.

A total of 30,000 saplings and 20,000 seeds are being planted to form the foundation of a future forest.

The initiative seeks to combat air pollution and curb soil erosion, with phased plans to fully afforest the entire area over the coming years.

Iğdır University's rector, Professor Dr. Ekrem Gürel, said air pollution in the province is a serious and persistent problem that requires urgent action.

“Recent measurements show that Iğdır is among the cities with the most polluted air not only in Türkiye but also in Europe,” Gürel said.

He attributed the problem to a combination of geographical and infrastructural factors, noting that Iğdır lies on a flat plain surrounded by mountains, which prevents air circulation.

“As a result, especially in winter, particulate matter accumulates in the air and descends to ground level, creating a serious health risk,” he said.

Gürel added that pollution remains an issue in summer and reaches critical levels in winter, exacerbated by the continued use of coal and wood for heating in areas without access to natural gas.

This, he said, poses particular dangers for people with respiratory conditions such as asthma.

Highlighting afforestation as one of the most effective and practical tools in combating air pollution, Gürel said trees help absorb harmful gases such as nitrogen compounds and carbon dioxide while producing oxygen.

“If we can increase the number of trees in and around Iğdır, we can significantly contribute to improving these adverse air conditions,” he said.

The rector said the campus, located on hilly terrain near the foothills of Mount Ağrı, will be entirely converted into forest land at the end of the work.