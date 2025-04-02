Türkiye’s Aegean city protects genetic legacy of world’s olives

Türkiye’s Aegean city protects genetic legacy of world’s olives

İZMİR
Türkiye’s Aegean city protects genetic legacy of world’s olives

Türkiye’s Aegean city of İzmir hosts a remarkable gene bank safeguarding the genetic heritage of hundreds of olive varieties cultivated across numerous countries for posterity.

 

The İzmir World Olive Gene Bank harbors the genetic material of 364 distinct olive varieties from 18 nations, spanning from France to Morocco and from Greece to Chile, according to a recent statement by Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı.

 

Beyond its global scope, the center is also entrusted with the preservation of 100 indigenous Turkish olive cultivars, fortifying the nation's botanical legacy.

 

Ranked as the third-largest olive gene repository worldwide, following the eminent centers in Spain’s Cordoba and Morocco’s Marrakesh, this institution solidifies Türkiye’s role in global olive biodiversity conservation.

 

Yumaklı said his ministry extends multifaceted support to olive producers through 15 distinct incentive programs. In a bid to mitigate the ramifications of climate change and promote sustainable olive farming, the government has endorsed initiatives integrating smart olive farming, artificial intelligence applications, digital pest traps and advanced early warning systems.

 

Yumaklı underscored the significance of breeding programs tailored for olives, revealing that over the past 15 years, 14 new cultivars have been officially registered and incorporated into the national variety list.

 

These certified varieties, distinguished by their superior yield and exceptional quality, are poised to generate substantial economic benefits both regionally and nationally.

 

He also emphasized the pivotal role of selection breeding in olive improvement, facilitating the refinement of existing varieties.

 

“Clonal selection studies on Ayvalık and Domat cultivars remain ongoing. Additionally, extensive research is being conducted to enhance the resilience of registered varieties against biotic and abiotic stressors,” Yumaklı elaborated.

 

He further noted that adaptation studies are being carried out in various locations, including Samsun, Yalova, İzmir, Mersin and Hatay, as well as in Turkish Cyprus’ Türkmenköy, also known as Kontea in English, within the framework of a collaborative project with the Turkish Cypriot government.

 

Türkiye, a major global olive producer, achieved an unprecedented milestone in 2024 by attaining the highest olive harvest in its history, with an extraordinary yield of 3.75 million tons.

 

Reaffirming the nation’s commitment to expanding its olive-growing capacity, Yumaklı reiterated that Türkiye’s cultivated olive area continues to grow, currently encompassing an impressive 903,061 hectares.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump sparks trade war with sweeping global tariffs

Trump sparks trade war with sweeping global tariffs
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump sparks trade war with sweeping global tariffs

    Trump sparks trade war with sweeping global tariffs

  2. Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris

    Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris

  3. Trump announces sweeping new tariffs

    Trump announces sweeping new tariffs

  4. Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

    Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

  5. Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024

    Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024
Recommended
Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris

Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris
Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines
Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024

Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024
34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says

34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says
Govt mulls tiered pricing system for natural gas bills

Gov't mulls tiered pricing system for natural gas bills
Istanbul prosecutors launch probe into boycott calls

Istanbul prosecutors launch probe into boycott calls
Dense fog blankets Istanbul amid nationwide rain warnings

Dense fog blankets Istanbul amid nationwide rain warnings
WORLD Trump announces sweeping new tariffs

Trump announces sweeping new tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on April 2 a 10% baseline tax on imports from all countries and higher tariff rates on dozens of nations that run trade surpluses with the United States, threatening to upend much of the architecture of the global economy and trigger broader trade wars.
ECONOMY Trump sparks trade war with sweeping global tariffs

Trump sparks trade war with sweeping global tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump ignited a potentially ruinous global trade war Wednesday as he slapped 10 percent tariffs on imports from around the world and harsh extra levies on key trading partners.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿