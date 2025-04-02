Türkiye’s Aegean city protects genetic legacy of world’s olives

İZMİR

Türkiye’s Aegean city of İzmir hosts a remarkable gene bank safeguarding the genetic heritage of hundreds of olive varieties cultivated across numerous countries for posterity.

The İzmir World Olive Gene Bank harbors the genetic material of 364 distinct olive varieties from 18 nations, spanning from France to Morocco and from Greece to Chile, according to a recent statement by Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı.

Beyond its global scope, the center is also entrusted with the preservation of 100 indigenous Turkish olive cultivars, fortifying the nation's botanical legacy.

Ranked as the third-largest olive gene repository worldwide, following the eminent centers in Spain’s Cordoba and Morocco’s Marrakesh, this institution solidifies Türkiye’s role in global olive biodiversity conservation.

Yumaklı said his ministry extends multifaceted support to olive producers through 15 distinct incentive programs. In a bid to mitigate the ramifications of climate change and promote sustainable olive farming, the government has endorsed initiatives integrating smart olive farming, artificial intelligence applications, digital pest traps and advanced early warning systems.

Yumaklı underscored the significance of breeding programs tailored for olives, revealing that over the past 15 years, 14 new cultivars have been officially registered and incorporated into the national variety list.

These certified varieties, distinguished by their superior yield and exceptional quality, are poised to generate substantial economic benefits both regionally and nationally.

He also emphasized the pivotal role of selection breeding in olive improvement, facilitating the refinement of existing varieties.

“Clonal selection studies on Ayvalık and Domat cultivars remain ongoing. Additionally, extensive research is being conducted to enhance the resilience of registered varieties against biotic and abiotic stressors,” Yumaklı elaborated.

He further noted that adaptation studies are being carried out in various locations, including Samsun, Yalova, İzmir, Mersin and Hatay, as well as in Turkish Cyprus’ Türkmenköy, also known as Kontea in English, within the framework of a collaborative project with the Turkish Cypriot government.

Türkiye, a major global olive producer, achieved an unprecedented milestone in 2024 by attaining the highest olive harvest in its history, with an extraordinary yield of 3.75 million tons.

Reaffirming the nation’s commitment to expanding its olive-growing capacity, Yumaklı reiterated that Türkiye’s cultivated olive area continues to grow, currently encompassing an impressive 903,061 hectares.