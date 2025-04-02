Turkish father, son make Swedish headlines with fire rescue

STOCKHOLM

A Turkish national, Mesut Zengin, and his 14-year-old son, Furkan Zengin, have been heralded as heroes across Swedish media after rescuing multiple neighbors from a raging fire in a residential building in Stockholm.

The incident dominated headlines, with Mitti Upplands Väsby prominently featuring the story, while Swedish social media was abuzz with praise for the father-son duo.

Zengin, who hails from the Turkish central province of Konya, and relocated to Sweden in 2006, explained that while preparing to take his son to training, he noticed flames engulfing the balcony of a fourth-floor apartment.

"I reside on the first floor. Upon detecting the inferno, I immediately instructed Furkan to ring the doorbells of every apartment to alert our neighbors to the imminent danger. Meanwhile, I ascended to the third floor, vigorously knocking on doors and ensuring my neighbors evacuated. When I reached the fourth floor, I gave myself five seconds after ringing the doorbell — if no one had responded, I was prepared to break the large kitchen window and enter.”

“An elderly man eventually opened the door. I inquired whether anyone else was inside, and he confirmed that his wife was present. I urged them to remain composed, informed them that their balcony was ablaze, and told them to evacuate immediately,” he said.

As the crisis escalated, other neighbors handed Zengin two fire extinguishers. "I deployed both extinguishers in an attempt to subdue the flames," he recounted. "However, due to excessive smoke inhalation, I lost consciousness once I stepped outside."

Emergency medical personnel provided immediate intervention inside the ambulance, where Zengin’s wife and son, upon witnessing his condition, were overwhelmed with distress. He remained hospitalized for two days due to severe smoke inhalation but expressed gratitude for the exceptional medical care he received.

The story’s extensive media coverage resonated deeply within the Turkish community in Sweden. In recognition of their valor, Stockholm Botkyrka Turkish Cultural Association President Uğur Ergün invited the father and son to their association, honoring them with a commemorative plaque for their exemplary courage and selflessness.