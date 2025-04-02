Copper smelting in Anatolia pre-dates previous findings by 3,000 years

Copper smelting in Anatolia pre-dates previous findings by 3,000 years

KOCAELİ
Copper smelting in Anatolia pre-dates previous findings by 3,000 years

Kocaeli University’s Archaeometry Research Group has discovered that the copper smelting and casting process in Anatolia dates back 3,000 years earlier than previously known, originating around 8,000 B.C.E. at the Gre Fılla excavation site in the southeastern city of Diyarbakır, rather than the widely accepted 5,000 B.C.E. in the southern province of Mersin.

 

This breakthrough, led by Professor Dr. Ayşe Tuba Ökse of Kocaeli University and directed by the Diyarbakır Museum Directorate, sheds new light on early metallurgical practices during the Neolithic period in the Upper Tigris Valley, Southeast Anatolia.

 

The research, published in prestigious journals like Science and Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports, revealed that early communities at Gre Fılla in Diyarbakır were experimenting with copper metallurgy — an area previously associated with small decorative items or pigments.

 

Through interdisciplinary collaboration, the group conducted chemical and physical analyses of materials, showing that early metallurgical processes involved melting and shaping copper in high-temperature kilns.

 

These findings challenge prior assumptions, revealing that these communities were not only familiar with copper ore but were also beginning to experiment with its smelting and casting.

 

One particularly striking discovery is that the copper used in Gre Fılla was sourced from the Black Sea province of Trabzon, rather than local mines near central Diyarbakır or the Ergani district.

 

This implies an advanced understanding of regional trade routes and natural resources, suggesting that these Neolithic peoples had a profound relationship with their environment, possessing highly sophisticated technological knowledge for their time.

Dr. Ayşin Konak emphasized that Gre Fılla, a site without pottery, served as a long-term settlement, indicating the community’s deep engagement with local resources, such as obsidian from distant regions. These findings provide compelling evidence that the development of early metallurgy was part of a broader network of interregional exchanges and technological innovations during the Neolithic era.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump sparks trade war with sweeping global tariffs

Trump sparks trade war with sweeping global tariffs
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump sparks trade war with sweeping global tariffs

    Trump sparks trade war with sweeping global tariffs

  2. Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris

    Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris

  3. Trump announces sweeping new tariffs

    Trump announces sweeping new tariffs

  4. Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

    Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

  5. Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024

    Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024
Recommended
Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris

Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris
Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines
Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024

Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024
34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says

34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says
Govt mulls tiered pricing system for natural gas bills

Gov't mulls tiered pricing system for natural gas bills
Istanbul prosecutors launch probe into boycott calls

Istanbul prosecutors launch probe into boycott calls
Dense fog blankets Istanbul amid nationwide rain warnings

Dense fog blankets Istanbul amid nationwide rain warnings
WORLD Trump announces sweeping new tariffs

Trump announces sweeping new tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on April 2 a 10% baseline tax on imports from all countries and higher tariff rates on dozens of nations that run trade surpluses with the United States, threatening to upend much of the architecture of the global economy and trigger broader trade wars.
ECONOMY Trump sparks trade war with sweeping global tariffs

Trump sparks trade war with sweeping global tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump ignited a potentially ruinous global trade war Wednesday as he slapped 10 percent tariffs on imports from around the world and harsh extra levies on key trading partners.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿