Istanbul quietens as residents depart for Eid holiday

ISTANBUL

The majority of Istanbulites left the city for their hometowns or holiday resorts during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, transforming Türkiye's largest metropolis into a quiet retreat for local and foreign tourists.

Those who remained in the city took advantage of the warm weather, visiting Istanbul’s popular sites, parks and beaches. Many residents gathered at Gülhane Park and Sarayburnu Beach in Eminönü, while others enjoyed shopping along the bustling Istiklal Avenue.

Meanwhile, tourists flocked to Sultanahmet and Hagia Sophia, capturing souvenir photos at the city’s iconic landmarks.

The holiday rush led to significant traffic congestion on the first day, with vehicles coming to a standstill at several points across the city.

Each year, Eid al-Fitr sees millions traveling for family gatherings, cultural visits and leisure activities, causing delays that particularly affect travel between Istanbul’s European and Asian sides.

Beyond the exodus of residents, the holiday period also drew crowds to cemeteries and historical landmarks, further contributing to congestion in certain areas.

However, as the initial rush subsided, Istanbul took on its familiar holiday appearance — resembling a “ghost town,” with only tourists and a small number of locals seen in public spaces.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, during which observant Muslims fast from dawn to dusk before celebrating with festive gatherings.