Thousands of artists recreate 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'

Thousands of artists recreate 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'

THE HAGUE
Thousands of artists recreate Girl with a Pearl Earring

After sending its most famous work to be featured in Amsterdam’s blockbuster 2023 exhibition of nearly every work by Johannes Vermeer, the Mauritshuis museum found itself with a blank space where the iconic “Girl with a Pearl Earring” had been displayed.

The Hague-based institution turned to more than 2,700 artists, from Texas to Ukraine, from age 7 to 70, who created their own interpretations of the 17th-century masterpiece.

A selection of 60 works using materials ranging from orange peels to bottle caps to sweatshirts were exhibited in the museum while the painting was on loan 64 kilometers to the north.

“The submissions continue to come, it will never end with her,” Martine Gosselink, director of the Mauritshuis museum, told The Associated Press, pointing to the ongoing popularity of works featuring the mystery girl.

A 2020 investigation into the painting using a battery of modern imaging techniques uncovered details about Vermeer's methods and the makeup of his pigments, but not the young woman’s identity.

“I bring together the original The Girl with a Pearl and the face of a Wayang puppet,” artist Rob de Heer told the AP.

De Heer, who primarily works with mixed media, wanted to take an image from the Golden Age history of the Netherlands and combine it with one evoking its colonial legacy. Wayang puppets are a traditional form of theater in parts of Indonesia, which was ruled by the Netherlands until 1949.

His surrealist work is followed in the rolling display by a piece featuring the original girl’s face superimposed on an antique tea tin.

Other submissions include works by South Korean artist Nanan Kang, who used an ear of corn for the face; Georgian artist Nino Kavazauri, who reimagined a modern girl waiting at a bus stop with a cup of coffee; and Simon Chong, a Welsh animator, who works on the popular television series “Bob’s Burgers” and created a girl in the show’s cartoon style.

The winners were displayed in a replica frame in the exact spot where “Girl with a Pearl Earring” usually hangs, between two portraits by Dutch Baroque painter Gerard ter Borch.

The popularity of the first competition prompted a second round and those submissions are now on display at the Fabrique des Lumières in Amsterdam. The museum continues to feature submitted works of art on its Instagram page.

Girl With The Pearl Earring,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris

Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris

    Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris

  2. Trump announces sweeping new tariffs

    Trump announces sweeping new tariffs

  3. Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

    Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

  4. Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024

    Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024

  5. 34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says

    34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says
Recommended
Director Sam Mendes to launch four Beatles movies in 2028

Director Sam Mendes to launch four 'Beatles' movies in 2028
Liza Minnelli documentary explores making of an icon

Liza Minnelli documentary explores making of an icon
Türkiye’s first cheese museum welcomes 25,000 visitors this year

Türkiye’s first cheese museum welcomes 25,000 visitors this year
Michelin Guide unveils new stars for 68 restaurants in France

Michelin Guide unveils new stars for 68 restaurants in France
Int’l Adana Theater Festival opens on April 1

Int’l Adana Theater Festival opens on April 1
Computer pioneer Microsoft turns 50

Computer pioneer Microsoft turns 50
WORLD Trump announces sweeping new tariffs

Trump announces sweeping new tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on April 2 a 10% baseline tax on imports from all countries and higher tariff rates on dozens of nations that run trade surpluses with the United States, threatening to upend much of the architecture of the global economy and trigger broader trade wars.
ECONOMY Istanbul airports see 5 percent passenger surge early 2025

Istanbul airports see 5 percent passenger surge early 2025

Passenger traffic at Istanbul’s airports soared in the first two months of 2025, rising 5 percent compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ).  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿