Türkiye hosts international artists in 2025

ISTANBUL

Türkiye hosted a diverse lineup of international artists in 2025, with concerts, festivals, exhibitions and theater performances taking place in Istanbul, Ankara and several other cities.

According to compiled reports, global music stars ranging from Guns N’ Roses and Justin Timberlake to Wardruna, Sami Yusuf, Jennifer Lopez and The HU performed for Turkish audiences, alongside internationally acclaimed orchestras, photographers and theater companies.

Norwegian indie pop duo Kings of Convenience performed in May at KüçükÇiftlik Park, delivering fan favorites such as “Mrs. Cold,” “Misread” and “I’d Rather Dance With You.” The duo’s acoustic-driven sound drew a large turnout.

Rock legends Guns N’ Roses took the stage at Beşiktaş Tüpraş Stadium in June, opening with “Welcome to the Jungle” and performing an extensive set including “Live and Let Die,” “You Could Be Mine” and “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.”

American pop-rock band OneRepublic brought their “Artificial Paradise” tour to Istanbul in May, with frontman Ryan Tedder appearing on stage wearing a Turkish flag-themed T-shirt.

Nordic folk group Wardruna performed at Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater in August, presenting material from their album “Birna” and music associated with productions such as “Vikings” and “Game of Thrones.”

Spanish Grammy-winning singer Buika shared the Harbiye stage with Turkish star Kibariye, combining flamenco, pop and arabesque repertoires in a joint concert.

Belgian-Egyptian musician Tamino performed in Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir in October as part of his Türkiye tour, presenting songs from his album “Every Dawn’s a Mountain.”

Composer and vocalist Sami Yusuf appeared at Festival Park Yenikapı in August with his concert titled “Ecstasy: Between Two Seas,” addressing the audience with a message of solidarity for civilians affected by the war in Gaza.

Singer Matteo Bocelli, son of renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli, performed in Istanbul in June as part of his “Summer Nights” tour, blending classical influences with contemporary pop.

After an 11-year hiatus, Justin Timberlake returned to Istanbul in July, performing at Istanbul Technical University Stadium as part of his 2025 world tour, opening with “Mirrors” and featuring songs from his latest album alongside earlier hits.

Pop icon Jennifer Lopez headlined the Istanbul Festival in August at Festival Park Yenikapı, opening her set with “On the Floor” and performing both new material and well-known songs.

Mongolian rock band The HU gave their first concert in Türkiye at KüçükÇiftlik Park in July, drawing attention with their fusion of traditional instruments and heavy metal.

Iranian classical singer Alireza Ghorbani performed concerts in Istanbul and Konya, while the 53rd Istanbul Music Festival, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV), hosted major international ensembles including the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra, Camerata Salzburg and Geneva Camerata, as well as prominent soloists.

Beyond music, award-winning filmmaker Abdullatif Ovidio Salazar met with audiences in Istanbul, and renowned photographer Steve McCurry presented his exhibition “The Haunted Eye,” which had its world premiere in the city.

The 29th Istanbul Theater Festival welcomed international companies such as Scapino Ballet Rotterdam, Baro d’evel and Teatro La Plaza, further underscoring Türkiye’s active cultural calendar throughout the year.