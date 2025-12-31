1,800-year-old domed burial chamber discovered

ADIYAMAN
A domed burial chamber believed to be around 1,800 years old has been discovered in the southeastern province of Adıyaman's rural Besni district, according to the Adıyaman Provincial Museum Directorate.

 

Preliminary findings indicate the structure includes at least five chambers, one featuring a dome — an architectural element not previously identified in the province, officials said.

 

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Adıyaman Museum Director Mehmet Alkan said the burial chamber lies in a steep, rocky area where researchers identified signs of a large funerary complex.

 

“During our initial surveys in the area, we identified traces of a burial complex with at least five chambers,” Alkan said. He noted the chamber is estimated to date back to the 2nd century A.D., roughly 1,800 years ago.

 

“At the entrance of the chamber, there are three arched burial niches on both the right and left sides. These arched tombs are interconnected by columns," he said. "The upper sections feature finely crafted cornices, reflecting a high level of architectural quality and workmanship."

 

“We believe this structure belonged to a high-status family. It stands out as a type of structure we have not previously encountered in Adiyaman,” he added.

 

Alkan said some reliefs inside the chamber suffered damage over time, but others remain intact.

 

“Inside the arched tomb directly opposite the entrance, there are reliefs depicting six wild goat heads. These figures are connected by garlands, and above them are oyster shell motifs, which symbolize immortality,” he said. “Unfortunately, some of these decorations have suffered damage over the centuries.”

 

Researchers also identified niches believed to have been used for lighting oil lamps and placing offerings, indicating the site likely served a ceremonial purpose.

