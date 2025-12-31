Restoration completed for 73 quake-hit sites

HATAY

The General Directorate of Foundations under the Culture and Tourism Ministry has completed the restoration of 73 foundation-owned cultural assets damaged in the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes, with restoration and repair work continuing on 176 sites.

According to a statement by the directorate, assessments carried out after the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes revealed that 377 foundation cultural assets suffered damage. Following the disaster, a comprehensive restoration program was launched to preserve historical traces and safeguard cultural heritage for future generations.

Within the jurisdiction of the Gaziantep Regional Directorate of Foundations, 12 monuments in Gaziantep were restored and reopened, while restoration continues at 13 sites. In Kahramanmaraş, work has been completed on three monuments, with restoration ongoing at 16 others; 14 are expected to reopen by Ramadan. In Kilis, six monuments have been restored, work continues at 10 sites and six are planned to reopen by Ramadan.

Under the Hatay Regional Directorate, nine monuments in Hatay have reopened, restoration has been completed at one site and work continues at 82 locations. In Antakya, restoration has been completed at 11 monuments, with four more set to reopen following completion. Three monuments have also been restored in Osmaniye.

Within the Malatya Regional Directorate, restoration has been completed at six monuments in Malatya and continues at 19 sites, while three monuments have been restored in Elazığ.

In provinces under the Diyarbakır Regional Directorate, restoration has been completed at two monuments in Diyarbakır and continues at five others. In Bingöl, one monument has been restored and work continues at another.

In Şanlıurfa, 15 monuments have been restored and work continues at 10 sites, while in Adıyaman, restoration has been completed at one monument and continues at nine others. In Adana, restoration work is ongoing at seven monuments.

The statement also noted that restoration works continued throughout 2025 in provinces outside the earthquake zone, with work completed on 121 foundation-owned cultural assets nationwide.

General Director of Foundations Sinan Aksu said teams raced against time following the devastating earthquakes, stressing that many monuments were restored and reopened for worship and visits throughout 2025 with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

He also recalled the reopening of Hatay’s landmark Habib-i Neccar Mosque on Dec. 27.