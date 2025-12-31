Restoration completed for 73 quake-hit sites

Restoration completed for 73 quake-hit sites

HATAY
Restoration completed for 73 quake-hit sites

The General Directorate of Foundations under the Culture and Tourism Ministry has completed the restoration of 73 foundation-owned cultural assets damaged in the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes, with restoration and repair work continuing on 176 sites.

 

According to a statement by the directorate, assessments carried out after the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes revealed that 377 foundation cultural assets suffered damage. Following the disaster, a comprehensive restoration program was launched to preserve historical traces and safeguard cultural heritage for future generations.

 

Within the jurisdiction of the Gaziantep Regional Directorate of Foundations, 12 monuments in Gaziantep were restored and reopened, while restoration continues at 13 sites. In Kahramanmaraş, work has been completed on three monuments, with restoration ongoing at 16 others; 14 are expected to reopen by Ramadan. In Kilis, six monuments have been restored, work continues at 10 sites and six are planned to reopen by Ramadan.

 

Under the Hatay Regional Directorate, nine monuments in Hatay have reopened, restoration has been completed at one site and work continues at 82 locations. In Antakya, restoration has been completed at 11 monuments, with four more set to reopen following completion. Three monuments have also been restored in Osmaniye.

 

Within the Malatya Regional Directorate, restoration has been completed at six monuments in Malatya and continues at 19 sites, while three monuments have been restored in Elazığ.

 

In provinces under the Diyarbakır Regional Directorate, restoration has been completed at two monuments in Diyarbakır and continues at five others. In Bingöl, one monument has been restored and work continues at another.

 

In Şanlıurfa, 15 monuments have been restored and work continues at 10 sites, while in Adıyaman, restoration has been completed at one monument and continues at nine others. In Adana, restoration work is ongoing at seven monuments.

 

The statement also noted that restoration works continued throughout 2025 in provinces outside the earthquake zone, with work completed on 121 foundation-owned cultural assets nationwide.

 

General Director of Foundations Sinan Aksu said teams raced against time following the devastating earthquakes, stressing that many monuments were restored and reopened for worship and visits throughout 2025 with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

 

He also recalled the reopening of Hatay’s landmark Habib-i Neccar Mosque on Dec. 27.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

    Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

  2. Erdoğan says to talk Ukraine, Gaza with Trump over phone

    Erdoğan says to talk Ukraine, Gaza with Trump over phone

  3. Türkiye secures extradition of 40 fugitives

    Türkiye secures extradition of 40 fugitives

  4. Small Turkish city under spotlight amid ISIL cell probe

    Small Turkish city under spotlight amid ISIL cell probe

  5. Victims claim German bank heist targeted Turkish clients

    Victims claim German bank heist targeted Turkish clients
Recommended
Rio receives Guinness record for biggest New Years bash

Rio receives Guinness record for biggest New Year's bash
Southeastern historic sites to be lit with renewable energy

Southeastern historic sites to be lit with renewable energy
Zeugma Mosaic Museum sets visitor record in 2025

Zeugma Mosaic Museum sets visitor record in 2025
Trump joins criticism of Clooneys French passport

Trump joins criticism of Clooney's French passport
Türkiye to host world-renowned musicians in 2026

Türkiye to host world-renowned musicians in 2026
Silver necklace depicts Assyrian goddess

Silver necklace depicts Assyrian goddess
18th Istanbul Biennial to conclude after first phase

18th Istanbul Biennial to conclude after first phase
WORLD Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

Saudi-backed forces in Yemen's Hadramawt province launched an operation to "peacefully" take back military sites on Jan. 2 after a sweeping advance by UAE-supported separatists raised fears of a major confrontation.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Although the headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing PMI remained below the 50 no-change mark in December, it rose for the second month running to 48.9 from 48.0 in November.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿