Beyonce declared a billionaire by Forbes magazine

NEW YORK
US singer Beyonce is now a billionaire, Forbes magazine said Monday, becoming only the fifth musician to achieve such a milestone.

The 44-year-old entertainer joins a select club that includes her husband, rapper Jay-Z, as well as Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Rihanna, according to the publication, known for its rankings of the world's richest people.

Beyonce reached the landmark after several very lucrative years.

In 2023, her Renaissance World Tour grossed nearly $600 million.

She then reinvented her musical profile in 2024 with the Grammy-winning country album "Cowboy Carter" before staging the world's highest-grossing tour of 2025.

Combining these earnings with income from her music catalog and other deals, Forbes estimated that Beyonce brought in $148 million in 2025 before taxes, making her the third highest-paid musician in the world.

The publication did not provide a more specific estimate of the former Destiny's Child member's net worth, who founded Parkwood Entertainment to manage her career and productions.

Forbes said that while Beyonce has expanded her business empire with ventures such as a hair care brand, a whiskey label and a clothing line, most of her personal wealth derives from her music, along with her global tours and controlling the rights to her back catalog.

