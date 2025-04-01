Tunç denies mistreatment of detainees amid İmamoğlu protests

Tunç denies mistreatment of detainees amid İmamoğlu protests

ANKARA
Tunç denies mistreatment of detainees amid İmamoğlu protests

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has rejected accusations that individuals detained during protests against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu were mistreated in prison.

 

"Detainees and convicts are entrusted to our state. Everyone in penal institutions is treated in a manner befitting human dignity, in accordance with the principles of the rule of law and based on international standards," Tunç said in an X post on April 1.

 

The minister also denied claims that detainees were deprived of basic rights such as family visits, healthcare, hygiene and shelter.

 

Meanwhile, some health professional organizations called for the release of Mahir Polat, a deputy secretary-general of the Istanbul Municipality, who was arrested as part of a terrorism-related investigation.

 

Polat, who has been in Marmara Prison since March 23, suffers from heart and vascular problems.

 

His health has deteriorated, leading to two hospital visits, including one for an angiogram.

 

Officials from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) also demand Polat's release.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines
LATEST NEWS

  1. Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

    Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

  2. Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024

    Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024

  3. 34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says

    34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says

  4. Hunger returns to Gaza as Israeli blockade forces bakeries shut

    Hunger returns to Gaza as Israeli blockade forces bakeries shut

  5. Greece to spend 25 bln euros in 'drastic' defense overhaul: PM

    Greece to spend 25 bln euros in 'drastic' defense overhaul: PM
Recommended
Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines
Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024

Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024
34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says

34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says
Govt mulls tiered pricing system for natural gas bills

Gov't mulls tiered pricing system for natural gas bills
Istanbul prosecutors launch probe into boycott calls

Istanbul prosecutors launch probe into boycott calls
Dense fog blankets Istanbul amid nationwide rain warnings

Dense fog blankets Istanbul amid nationwide rain warnings
Mardin offers a timeless experience of civilizations

Mardin offers a timeless experience of civilizations
WORLD Hunger returns to Gaza as Israeli blockade forces bakeries shut

Hunger returns to Gaza as Israeli blockade forces bakeries shut

The World Food Program has announced the closure of all its remaining bakeries in the Gaza Strip, citing dwindling supplies after Israel cut off all food, medicine, fuel and humanitarian aid nearly a month ago.
ECONOMY Istanbul airports see 5 percent passenger surge early 2025

Istanbul airports see 5 percent passenger surge early 2025

Passenger traffic at Istanbul’s airports soared in the first two months of 2025, rising 5 percent compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ).  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿