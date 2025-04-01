Tunç denies mistreatment of detainees amid İmamoğlu protests

ANKARA

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has rejected accusations that individuals detained during protests against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu were mistreated in prison.

"Detainees and convicts are entrusted to our state. Everyone in penal institutions is treated in a manner befitting human dignity, in accordance with the principles of the rule of law and based on international standards," Tunç said in an X post on April 1.

The minister also denied claims that detainees were deprived of basic rights such as family visits, healthcare, hygiene and shelter.

Meanwhile, some health professional organizations called for the release of Mahir Polat, a deputy secretary-general of the Istanbul Municipality, who was arrested as part of a terrorism-related investigation.

Polat, who has been in Marmara Prison since March 23, suffers from heart and vascular problems.

His health has deteriorated, leading to two hospital visits, including one for an angiogram.

Officials from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) also demand Polat's release.