DEVA Party MP resigns to join ruling AKP

ANKARA
Lawmaker İrfan Karatutlu announced his resignation from the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA Party) on Jan. 5, to join the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Karatutlu confirmed the move in remarks to private broadcaster A Haber shortly after announcing his resignation. The decision was motivated by a desire to "stand by our president" Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, he said.

The formal induction is scheduled for Jan. 7, during AKP’s weekly meeting in parliament. Erdoğan is expected to personally pin the party badge on Karatutlu to mark his entry into the caucus.

Karatutlu’s departure reduces DEVA Party’s representation to eight seats. It also impacts the New Path bloc — a parliamentary alliance composed of the DEVA, Future and Felicity parties — leaving the group with 20 members, the minimum required to maintain a parliamentary group under Turkish law.

The Jan. 7 ceremony is also expected to include Hasan Ufuk Çakır, an independent lawmaker who resigned from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) last month. Çakır’s departure from the CHP came amid internal disciplinary proceedings and disputes over the party's handling of legal challenges.

With the addition of Karatutlu and Çakır, the AKP’s total seat count in the 600-member parliament will rise to 274.

 

