Live demonstrations begin at Kütahya Tilemakers’ Bazaar

Live demonstrations begin at Kütahya Tilemakers’ Bazaar

KÜTAHYA
Live demonstrations begin at Kütahya Tilemakers’ Bazaar

Live demonstrations showcasing the stages of traditional tile-making have begun at the Tilemakers’ Bazaar in Kütahya, long regarded as a showcase for the city’s famed ceramic art.

Located near the Kütahya-Eskişehir highway and seen as a meeting point of commerce and art, the bazaar has launched new initiatives aimed at boosting its tourism potential. Each year, thousands of domestic and foreign visitors flock to the area, where they can now not only shop but also watch tile artisans at work through live performances.

In a designated section of the bazaar, master potters demonstrate the process of shaping tiles from clay on the wheel, while ceramic artists present relief patterning techniques for visitors. Some guests are also invited to try their hand at tile-making themselves by sitting at the wheel.

Speaking to reporters, Tilemakers’ Bazaar Board Chairman Mustafa Çetin underlined the bazaar’s critical importance for Kütahya’s economy and promotion. Noting that visitor numbers are steadily increasing, Çetin said they wanted guests to become part of the art rather than mere spectators, which prompted the launch of the live demonstration initiative.

“The Tilemakers’ Bazaar is the heart of Kütahya tiles. It is a must-stop destination, especially for visitors from outside the city,” Çetin said. “With the new practice we launched on Sundays, our shops will not only sell products but will also display the demanding stages of tile-making through the hands of our master artisans.” 

Çetin added that 260 tradespeople operate within the bazaar, describing it as “number one in the world” in terms of the variety of tile products on offer. “Visitors can find thousands of different tile items in one place, which is why the bazaar attracts so much interest. We are working to host our guests in the best possible way,” he said, adding that efforts are also underway to transform the bazaar into a living cultural hub rather than just a shopping area.

The bazaar’s management said the live demonstrations will continue every Sunday, noting that visitors were also treated to complimentary soup during the events.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump actively discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

    Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

  2. Türkiye to assess joint defense industry steps with Malaysia

    Türkiye to assess joint defense industry steps with Malaysia

  3. US energy secretary says will control Venezuelan oil sales 'indefinitely'

    US energy secretary says will control Venezuelan oil sales 'indefinitely'

  4. US seizes 2 sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela

    US seizes 2 sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela

  5. Syrian army plans limited operation in Aleppo against SDF: Ministry

    Syrian army plans limited operation in Aleppo against SDF: Ministry
Recommended
Solomon’s Knot mosaic chamber unearthed in Smyrna

Solomon’s Knot mosaic chamber unearthed in Smyrna
İDOB to present new works in 2026

İDOB to present new works in 2026
‘Museum of Innocence’ series to premiere on Netflix in February

‘Museum of Innocence’ series to premiere on Netflix in February
‘Twilight In Concert’ to debut in Türkiye

‘Twilight In Concert’ to debut in Türkiye
Genetic mapping made for people who lived at ancient hill

Genetic mapping made for people who lived at ancient hill
A new Grammy category honors album covers

A new Grammy category honors album covers
WORLD Trump actively discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump has "actively discussed" the purchase of Greenland from Denmark with his team, the White House said on Jan. 7, but refused to rule out possible military action.
ECONOMY Japan urges China to drop controls on dual-use exports

Japan urges China to drop controls on dual-use exports

Japan has urged China to revoke its decision to impose tougher export controls on products with potential military uses, possibly including rare earths.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿