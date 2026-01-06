Live demonstrations begin at Kütahya Tilemakers’ Bazaar

KÜTAHYA

Live demonstrations showcasing the stages of traditional tile-making have begun at the Tilemakers’ Bazaar in Kütahya, long regarded as a showcase for the city’s famed ceramic art.

Located near the Kütahya-Eskişehir highway and seen as a meeting point of commerce and art, the bazaar has launched new initiatives aimed at boosting its tourism potential. Each year, thousands of domestic and foreign visitors flock to the area, where they can now not only shop but also watch tile artisans at work through live performances.

In a designated section of the bazaar, master potters demonstrate the process of shaping tiles from clay on the wheel, while ceramic artists present relief patterning techniques for visitors. Some guests are also invited to try their hand at tile-making themselves by sitting at the wheel.

Speaking to reporters, Tilemakers’ Bazaar Board Chairman Mustafa Çetin underlined the bazaar’s critical importance for Kütahya’s economy and promotion. Noting that visitor numbers are steadily increasing, Çetin said they wanted guests to become part of the art rather than mere spectators, which prompted the launch of the live demonstration initiative.

“The Tilemakers’ Bazaar is the heart of Kütahya tiles. It is a must-stop destination, especially for visitors from outside the city,” Çetin said. “With the new practice we launched on Sundays, our shops will not only sell products but will also display the demanding stages of tile-making through the hands of our master artisans.”

Çetin added that 260 tradespeople operate within the bazaar, describing it as “number one in the world” in terms of the variety of tile products on offer. “Visitors can find thousands of different tile items in one place, which is why the bazaar attracts so much interest. We are working to host our guests in the best possible way,” he said, adding that efforts are also underway to transform the bazaar into a living cultural hub rather than just a shopping area.

The bazaar’s management said the live demonstrations will continue every Sunday, noting that visitors were also treated to complimentary soup during the events.