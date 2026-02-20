İzmir European Jazz Festival to kick off on March 5

İZMİR
The 33rd İzmir European Jazz Festival will be held from March 5 to 17.

According to a statement by the İzmir Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSEV), the festival is organized in cooperation with the İzmir Municipality, the Consulate of Italy in İzmir, the Goethe-Institut İzmir, the Honorary Consulate of Switzerland and the Institut français İzmir.

The program will feature concerts, music talks, a documentary screening and workshops on different dates. Concerts will take place at the Ahmed Adnan Saygun Arts Center, while workshops will be held at the İzmir Music and Music Instruments Museum (MÜZİKSEV).

The festival will open on the evening of March 5 with a concert by the Fabrizio Bosso Quartet, led by world-renowned trumpeter Fabrizio Bosso.

Küspert and Kollegen will present a jazz performance accompanied by a silent film on March 7. One of Türkiye’s leading jazz vocalists, Sibel Köse, will take the stage with the Sibel Köse Sextet on March 9. On March 11, the Knobil group, led by Louise Knobil, will perform.

This year’s traditional music talks, which draw significant interest, will focus on “well-known jazz guitarists.” Ümit Tunçay will meet the audience on March 13. The documentary “Busking” will be screened on March 14.

The festival will conclude on March 17 with a concert by pianist and composer Jef Giansily.

İKSEV will also organize a “Write Stuff” workshop on jazz writing for journalism students during the festival.

 

