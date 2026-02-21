Istanbul opens sacred Hırka-i Şerif for Ramadan visitors

ISTANBUL

In a special observance of the holy month of Ramadan, the Hırka-i Şerif, one of the sacred relics believed to have been gifted to Veysel Karani by the Prophet Muhammad, has been opened for public visitation at the Hırka-i Şerif Mosque in Fatih, Istanbul.

The ceremonial opening, held on the first Friday of Ramadan, drew prominent figures including Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, Fatih Mayor Ergün Turan and Barış Samir, the 59th-generation descendant of Veysel Karani, alongside family members and other dignitaries.

Veysel Karani was a highly respected figure from Anatolia known for his devotion to the Prophet Muhammad.

The event commenced with a recitation from the Qur’an, followed by prayers led by Ahmet Aktürk, the Mufti of Bilecik. After the ceremony, visitors were invited to view the Hırka-i Şerif.

Visitors expressed profound emotions upon seeing the relic. Ali Eryiğit, who traveled from Nazilli in the western province of Aydın, described the experience as “beautiful and peaceful,” adding, “words cannot capture my feelings. May everyone have a chance to witness this.”

Another visitor, Ömer Faruk Uçar shared that he left his home early in the morning to see the relic and felt immense joy and serenity during the visit.

Throughout Ramadan, the Hırka-i Şerif will be open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

On the night of Laylat al-Qadr (March 16), following Tarawih prayers, visits will continue until 3 a.m., and on the day before Eid, the viewing will conclude after afternoon prayers with a special ceremony.

Laylat al-Qadr is considered the holiest night of Ramadan, believed to be when the Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

Special arrangements have been made for visitors with disabilities, the elderly, patients and pregnant women, allowing them to access the relic without waiting in line, assisted by mosque staff.