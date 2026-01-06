Erdoğan discusses Venezuela attack with Trump on phone

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed Türkiye's concerns regarding the U.S. military operation in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro during a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“We told Mr. Trump about our country’s sensitivities during our phone call,” Erdoğan said following a weekly cabinet meeting on late Jan. 5. “We underlined that Venezuela should not be dragged into instability.”

Erdoğan and Trump exchanged a phone conversation yesterday to discuss a wide range of bilateral and global issues, including the developments in Venezuela, the Communications Directorate said in a brief statement.

Erdoğan detailed Türkiye’s stance regarding the U.S. attack on Venezuela and bringing Maduro and his wife to New York to be tried before a court in his address following the cabinet meeting.

Erdoğan said Türkiye was acting with the aim of protecting both its own interests and those of the Venezuelan people and described Venezuelans as a “friendly nation”. Recalling that Maduro and the Venezuelan public had shown solidarity with Türkiye in the past, Erdoğan vowed that Türkiye will continue to stand by "friendly people of Venezuela in their struggle for prosperity, peace and development.”

Türkiye is at the "forefront" of countries around the world that defend justice, legitimacy and international law, the president said.

In broader remarks, Erdoğan emphasized national unity, describing Türkiye’s population of 86 million — along with millions of citizens living abroad — as “one big family.”

He warned against internal divisions and external attempts to undermine the country, saying unity was essential when national security and stability were at stake.

Erdoğan also reiterated his government’s commitment to eliminating terrorism, which he described as a long-standing burden imposed on Türkiye. He said groups such as ISIL, the PKK, FETÖ and others had been used as tools against the country.

“We have a significant opportunity to permanently rid Türkiye of terrorism,” he said. “We will not allow this opportunity to be sabotaged. After 40 years of draining our resources and energy, we will resolve this problem at its roots, with common sense.”

The president also honored three police officers killed in a clash with ISIL terrorists in the northwestern province of Yalova on Dec. 29 and offered condolences to their families.