Türkiye detains 23 more in drug probe, including actor from hit TV series

Turkish authorities have carried out a new wave of detentions in a wide-ranging drug investigation targeting figures from the entertainment and media sectors, taking 23 people into custody, prosecutors said on Jan. 5.

Among those detained is Doğukan Güngör, a well-known actor who plays a leading role in “One Love” — the English title of “Kızılcık Şerbeti” — currently one of the most-watched prime-time television dramas in Türkiye.

Arrest warrants were issued for 26 suspects as part of an investigation into multiple offenses, including possession of narcotics for personal use, facilitating drug consumption and facilitating prostitution.

While 23 suspects were detained, two others were found to be abroad and one was already in prison on separate charges.

The probe is part of a broader investigation launched in October, focusing on alleged drug-related networks involving musicians, actors, social media personalities, managers and business figures.

Since then, multiple operations have been carried out, with suspects questioned and subjected to blood and hair tests as part of the investigation.

Earlier phases of the case resulted in 17 arrests, while several high-profile names were detained and later released without arrest after forensic testing and questioning.

In December, police detained singer Aleyna Tilki, actor İrem Sak and social media influencer Danla Bilic during coordinated raids in several Istanbul districts.

All were later released.

Singer Yusuf Güney and actor Melisa Döngel were also questioned and released after providing samples.

Social media personality Şeyma Subaşı was detained upon her return from the United States and later released under judicial supervision.

Among the individuals arrested within the scope of the drug investigation are prominent journalist Mehmet Akif Ersoy and news anchor Ela Rümeysa Cebeci.

 

