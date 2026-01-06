Third 'Avatar' film passes the $1 billion mark worldwide

Third 'Avatar' film passes the $1 billion mark worldwide

LOS ANGELES
Third Avatar film passes the $1 billion mark worldwide

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" has surpassed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, as it kept the top spot in North American theaters with another $40 million in ticket sales, industry estimates showed on Jan. 4.

The third installment in director James Cameron's blockbuster series has now earned $306 million in the United States and Canada, and another $777 million abroad, putting the total at $1.08 billion, Exhibitor Relations reported.

"Fire and Ash" stars Zoe Saldana as Na'vi warrior Neytiri and Sam Worthington as ex-Marine Jake Sully, who must battle a new foe threatening their family's life on the planet Pandora.

It is the fourth Cameron film to pass the $1 billion mark, with the first two "Avatar" films and "Titanic."

With “Avatar” and a wide variety of smaller hits, Hollywood started 2026 strongly. Overall sales were up 26.5 percent from the same weekend in 2025, according to data firm Comscore. 

The movie industry is coming off a poor 2025, where domestic moviegoing continued to slide. U.S. and Canada ticket sales in 2025 amounted to $8.9 billion, a 2 percent increase from the year earlier, according to Comscore, but about 20 percent below pre-pandemic levels. That slight improvement was notably less than anticipated and was also boosted by higher ticket prices. Actual tickets sold declined from more than 800 million in 2024 to around 780 million in 2025.

In second place in North America was "Zootopia 2," Disney's feel-good animated film and an Oscar contender, at $19 million. Its global total now stands at nearly $1.6 billion.

Coming in third at $14.9 million was Lionsgate's "The Housemaid," a film version of Freida McFadden's best-selling novel about a young woman (Sydney Sweeney) who is hired by a wealthy couple (Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar) with dark secrets.

"Marty Supreme," A24's period sports drama starring Timothee Chalamet, finished in fourth place with $12.6 million.

"Anaconda," the new meta comedy action flick starring Paul Rudd and Jack Black as friends trying to reboot the original 1997 horror film, finished in fifth place with $10 million.

Rounding out the top 10 are "The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants" ($8.2 million), "David" ($8 million), "Song Sung Blue" ($5.8 million), "Wicked: For Good" ($3.3 million) and "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" ($2.7 million).

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump actively discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

    Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

  2. Türkiye to assess joint defense industry steps with Malaysia

    Türkiye to assess joint defense industry steps with Malaysia

  3. US energy secretary says will control Venezuelan oil sales 'indefinitely'

    US energy secretary says will control Venezuelan oil sales 'indefinitely'

  4. US seizes 2 sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela

    US seizes 2 sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela

  5. Syrian army plans limited operation in Aleppo against SDF: Ministry

    Syrian army plans limited operation in Aleppo against SDF: Ministry
Recommended
Solomon’s Knot mosaic chamber unearthed in Smyrna

Solomon’s Knot mosaic chamber unearthed in Smyrna
İDOB to present new works in 2026

İDOB to present new works in 2026
‘Museum of Innocence’ series to premiere on Netflix in February

‘Museum of Innocence’ series to premiere on Netflix in February
‘Twilight In Concert’ to debut in Türkiye

‘Twilight In Concert’ to debut in Türkiye
Genetic mapping made for people who lived at ancient hill

Genetic mapping made for people who lived at ancient hill
A new Grammy category honors album covers

A new Grammy category honors album covers
Live demonstrations begin at Kütahya Tilemakers’ Bazaar

Live demonstrations begin at Kütahya Tilemakers’ Bazaar
WORLD Trump actively discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump has "actively discussed" the purchase of Greenland from Denmark with his team, the White House said on Jan. 7, but refused to rule out possible military action.
ECONOMY Japan urges China to drop controls on dual-use exports

Japan urges China to drop controls on dual-use exports

Japan has urged China to revoke its decision to impose tougher export controls on products with potential military uses, possibly including rare earths.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿