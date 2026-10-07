Central bank leaders to gather at Istanbul Economic Forum

ISTANBUL

Central bank governors and high-level policymakers from around the world will convene on Oct. 8 for the Istanbul Economic Forum.

The two-day summit, organized by the Turkish Central Bank (CBRT), will address global economic policy challenges.

The forum aims to become a premier platform to shape discussions on the future of the global economy and promote global policy dialogue and cooperation.

Finance and Treasury Minister Mehmet Şimşek, CBRT Governor Fatih Karahan, U.S. Federal Reserve board member Christopher Waller and Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey will also participate in the forum.

The forum will gather two ministers, 16 central bank governors, and eight deputy central bankers in Istanbul to discuss a wide range of topics, including the fragmented global economy, monetary policy amid uncertainty, debt dynamics, and the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation on macroeconomic policy.