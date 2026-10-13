Cappadocia trail race draws nearly 3,000 from 78 countries

Cappadocia trail race draws nearly 3,000 from 78 countries

NEVŞEHİR
Cappadocia trail race draws nearly 3,000 from 78 countries

Runners cross Cappadocia’s beneath iconic rock formations. (İHA Photo)

The Salomon Cappadocia Ultra Trail will bring a record 2,954 runners from 78 countries to Türkiye’s central province of Nevşehir from Oct. 16 to 18 for its 13th edition.

Nearly 40 percent of participants will come from abroad, organizers said. Runners will compete on 14-, 38-, 63- and 119-kilometer courses through Cappadocia’s valleys. Registration has closed, with entries just below the 3,000-person limit.

Race director Aydın Ayhan Güney said participation had reached a record, reflecting the event’s growing international popularity. The race began with 180 runners in its first year and has expanded steadily since then, he said.

Güney said organizers had capped participation at 3,000 to account for the region’s tourism conditions and the event’s capacity. The number of countries represented and the proportion of foreign runners were also measures of its international success, he said.

Preparations are complete and the organizing team is ready for the race, Güney said. Organizers aim to give participants an unforgettable experience of Cappadocia while bringing together runners from across the world.

Güney said the event had received an award from the United Nations this year, describing the recognition as a source of pride.

The race combines the region’s natural scenery, history and cultural heritage along its valley routes, helping promote Cappadocia internationally through a sporting event that has grown over successive editions.

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