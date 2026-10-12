Bus crash kills 11 in western Türkiye

MANİSA

Eleven people were killed when a truck carrying timber collided with a tour bus near toll booths in the western province of Manisa on Oct. 11, authorities said.

The bus was taking passengers from Bursa to thermal springs in Denizli. The crash occurred at around 11 a.m. near the Akhisar toll gates on the Istanbul-İzmir highway.

Highway camera footage showed the bus reversing near the junction when the truck struck it from behind.

The bus driver had reportedly missed the exit. Both vehicles overturned.

Medical, fire, disaster response and gendarmerie teams were dispatched to the scene. Rescue crews helped the injured, who were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals.

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said 27 people had been hospitalized. One was in serious condition, 18 had moderate injuries and eight were in good condition, he said in a social media post.

The bus driver, relief driver and truck driver were detained as part of the investigation, the Akhisar Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said three prosecutors had been assigned to investigate the crash.