Brazil heads to run-off as Bolsonaro leads Lula

Brazil heads to run-off as Bolsonaro leads Lula

BRASILIA
Brazil heads to run-off as Bolsonaro leads Lula

Opposition presidential candidate Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro speaks after advancing to a runoff election following the first round of the presidential election in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. (AP Photo)

Right-wing senator Flavio Bolsonaro pulled off a surprise first-place finish ahead of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Oct. 4’s election, which heads to a run-off in three weeks as neither clinched a majority.


In a result that defied opinion poll projections showing Lula in the lead, Flavio Bolsonaro scored 47 percent of the vote to the incumbent’s 45 percent.


If Bolsonaro triumphs in the Oct. 25 election, the Latin American powerhouse will join a steady rightward march in the region in recent elections, a trend championed by U.S. President Donald Trump.


The election results included a series of landslide wins for the right in parliament in a massive setback to Lula, who at almost 81 is seeking a fourth term in office to cement his legacy.


“I admit I was convinced I would win in the first round. The game is about to start. In extra time, we will win over the Brazilian people,” the 80-year-old said.


The veteran leftist has branded the election a battle between democracy and “barbarism,” warning voters that Brazil’s sovereignty was at stake in the face of U.S. pressure.


Flavio Bolsonaro was a little-known senator a few months ago when his father anointed him his political heir, unable to run himself as he serves a 27-year sentence for an attempted coup after losing a 2022 election bid.


However, his father’s powerful name won over the country’s conservative base and he slid past Lula despite a campaign marked by scandals and mudslinging.


“I am truly happy with the result,” Flavio Bolsonaro said after results came through, hailing the “very real possibility” of a run-off victory.


With 56 million votes, Flavio Bolsonaro’s first round performance outdid that of Jair Bolsonaro in 2018, when he was elected, and 2022.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Nobel Prize in physics goes to Francis Halzen for work on neutrino observatory

Nobel Prize in physics goes to Francis Halzen for work on neutrino observatory
LATEST NEWS

  1. Nobel Prize in physics goes to Francis Halzen for work on neutrino observatory

    Nobel Prize in physics goes to Francis Halzen for work on neutrino observatory

  2. Erdoğan touts expansion of higher education across Türkiye

    Erdoğan touts expansion of higher education across Türkiye

  3. Deputy parliament speaker resigns over health problems

    Deputy parliament speaker resigns over health problems

  4. 3 mayors in Mersin jailed pending trial on graft charges

    3 mayors in Mersin jailed pending trial on graft charges

  5. Bahçeli calls early 2028 vote for Erdoğan to run again

    Bahçeli calls early 2028 vote for Erdoğan to run again
Recommended
Bulgaria searches for crew after drones hit 2 ships in Black Sea

Bulgaria searches for crew after drones hit 2 ships in Black Sea
Trump suggests Iran could ‘take out’ Los Angeles and San Diego

Trump suggests Iran could ‘take out’ Los Angeles and San Diego
CIA assessment warns Israel risks civil war, state collapse: Report

CIA assessment warns Israel risks civil war, state collapse: Report
COP31 eyes modest steps as climate disasters multiply

COP31 eyes modest steps as climate disasters multiply
Separatists win Quebec election in test for PM

Separatists win Quebec election in test for PM
Ukrainian attack on minibus kills three: Russia

Ukrainian attack on minibus kills three: Russia
WHO says ‘low’ risk in Russia following plague reports

WHO says ‘low’ risk in Russia following plague reports
WORLD Bulgaria searches for crew after drones hit 2 ships in Black Sea

Bulgaria searches for crew after drones hit 2 ships in Black Sea

Bulgarian authorities launched a major search operation on Oct. 6 for the missing crew of a ship that sank in the Black Sea after drones struck two merchant vessels, in an attack Prime Minister Rumen Radev called “absolutely unacceptable.”
ECONOMY List compiled of investors with rapid fund gains: Minister

List compiled of investors with rapid fund gains: Minister

Authorities have compiled lists of investors who generated outsized gains from funds over short periods as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged market manipulation, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said on Oct. 6.
SPORTS Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Italy defeated Türkiye 3-1 in the UEFA Nations League on Oct. 5 night, handing the visiting side its fourth consecutive defeat as pressure mounted on coach Vincenzo Montella.
﻿