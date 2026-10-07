Automotive sector’s exports hit $3.94 billion in September

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s automotive industry exports totaled $3.94 billion in September, according to a statement by the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OIB).

The sector, which retained its position as the country’s top exporter, accounted for 15.2 percent of Türkiye’s total exports. Automotive exports reached $31.15 billion in the January-September period.

The supply industry remained the largest export segment, generating $1.46 billion in September. In the first nine months of the year, supply industry exports totaled $12.14 billion, representing 39 percent of the automotive sector’s overall exports.

Passenger car exports stood at $1.1 billion in September, while exports of motor vehicles for the transport of goods reached $800 million. Exports of buses, minibuses and midibuses totaled $251 million, while tractor exports amounted to $292 million.

Germany remained the industry’s largest export market with shipments worth $629 million, followed by France at $506 million and the United Kingdom at $453 million.

European Union countries continued to be the sector’s main market, accounting for 73.4 percent of September exports, or $2.89 billion.

In the January-September period, exports to EU member states reached $22.95 billion, representing 73.7 percent of total automotive exports.