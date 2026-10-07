Automotive sector’s exports hit $3.94 billion in September

Automotive sector’s exports hit $3.94 billion in September

ISTANBUL
Automotive sector’s exports hit $3.94 billion in September

 

Türkiye’s automotive industry exports totaled $3.94 billion in September, according to a statement by the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OIB).

The sector, which retained its position as the country’s top exporter, accounted for 15.2 percent of Türkiye’s total exports. Automotive exports reached $31.15 billion in the January-September period.

The supply industry remained the largest export segment, generating $1.46 billion in September. In the first nine months of the year, supply industry exports totaled $12.14 billion, representing 39 percent of the automotive sector’s overall exports.

Passenger car exports stood at $1.1 billion in September, while exports of motor vehicles for the transport of goods reached $800 million. Exports of buses, minibuses and midibuses totaled $251 million, while tractor exports amounted to $292 million.

Germany remained the industry’s largest export market with shipments worth $629 million, followed by France at $506 million and the United Kingdom at $453 million.

European Union countries continued to be the sector’s main market, accounting for 73.4 percent of September exports, or $2.89 billion.

In the January-September period, exports to EU member states reached $22.95 billion, representing 73.7 percent of total automotive exports.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies

Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies
LATEST NEWS

  1. Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies

    Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies

  2. Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

    Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

  3. Canada’s Anne Carson wins Nobel literature prize

    Canada’s Anne Carson wins Nobel literature prize

  4. Istanbul hosts int’l justice summit

    Istanbul hosts int’l justice summit

  5. EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension

    EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension
Recommended
Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process
Government bonds deliver highest real return in September

Government bonds deliver highest real return in September
Export expectations index falls , import outlook strengthens

Export expectations index falls , import outlook strengthens
Former minister Kaya questioned in fund probe

Former minister Kaya questioned in fund probe
Türkiye prioritizes macro-financial stability amid global headwinds

Türkiye prioritizes macro-financial stability amid global headwinds
Housing crisis set to dominate Spains snap election

Housing crisis set to dominate Spain's snap election
$1.2 bln IMF bailout for Pakistan clears key hurdle

$1.2 bln IMF bailout for Pakistan clears key hurdle
WORLD EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension

EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension

Visiting EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told AFP on Oct. 8 that the bloc was in favor of extending the mandate of United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon, which is to expire this year.
ECONOMY Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

Lawmakers from Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have drafted new legislation aimed at safeguarding investor rights and ensuring transparency during the liquidation of investment funds hit by the ongoing financial crisis, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.
SPORTS Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Italy defeated Türkiye 3-1 in the UEFA Nations League on Oct. 5 night, handing the visiting side its fourth consecutive defeat as pressure mounted on coach Vincenzo Montella.
﻿