Archive reveals Russian bid to get 10,000 cats in Anatolia

Archive reveals Russian bid to get 10,000 cats in Anatolia

ERZURUM
Archive reveals Russian bid to get 10,000 cats in Anatolia

(İHA Photo)

Exactly 103 years ago, Russian traders orchestrated a large-scale logistical effort to acquire 10,000 cats from eastern Türkiye to eradicate severe rodent infestations across their grain storage facilities and maritime harbors.

Researcher and author Taner Özdemir uncovered the historical record during archival work in the 171st issue of the Sarıkamış Varlık newspaper dated Aug. 9, 1923.

The report details how Russia formed a special committee authorized to procure the felines because rats were decimating reserves at facilities along the Black Sea and Caspian Sea coasts during a period of famine.

Merchants specifically targeted the eastern provinces of Erzurum and Kars, alongside the Sarıkamış district, seeking local feline breeds known for extreme cold endurance and superior hunting abilities.

“Russian merchants debated where to find them, and their focus shifted to the cats in the Erzurum, Kars and Sarıkamış axis,” Özdemir said.

The newspaper, originally founded in Sarıkamış before relocating to Erzurum, reached a wide audience. The news triggered a regional cat hunt as locals viewed the demand as a lucrative trade opportunity, Özdemir said.

Archival work continues to determine exactly how many cats were purchased, the specific prices paid and the final number transported to Russia, he said.

The early 1920s marked a period of severe starvation and political restructuring in the Soviet Union, forcing authorities to take biological measures to protect coastal food supplies. Eastern Anatolian cats, accustomed to harsh winters, provided a practical solution.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies

Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies
LATEST NEWS

  1. Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies

    Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies

  2. Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

    Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

  3. Canada’s Anne Carson wins Nobel literature prize

    Canada’s Anne Carson wins Nobel literature prize

  4. Istanbul hosts int’l justice summit

    Istanbul hosts int’l justice summit

  5. EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension

    EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension
Recommended
Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies

Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies
Istanbul hosts int’l justice summit

Istanbul hosts int’l justice summit
Saudi military aid to follow constitutional rules: Officials

Saudi military aid to follow constitutional rules: Officials
Saudi-Pakistan pact set for Turkish parliament: Fidan

Saudi-Pakistan pact set for Turkish parliament: Fidan
Türkiye, Greece to discuss crackdown on gangs

Türkiye, Greece to discuss crackdown on gangs
Türkiye to unveil new school security measures early next year

Türkiye to unveil new school security measures early next year
Black Sea countries on alert after deadly vessel attacks

Black Sea countries on alert after deadly vessel attacks
WORLD EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension

EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension

Visiting EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told AFP on Oct. 8 that the bloc was in favor of extending the mandate of United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon, which is to expire this year.
ECONOMY Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

Lawmakers from Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have drafted new legislation aimed at safeguarding investor rights and ensuring transparency during the liquidation of investment funds hit by the ongoing financial crisis, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.
SPORTS Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Italy defeated Türkiye 3-1 in the UEFA Nations League on Oct. 5 night, handing the visiting side its fourth consecutive defeat as pressure mounted on coach Vincenzo Montella.
﻿