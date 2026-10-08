Archive reveals Russian bid to get 10,000 cats in Anatolia

ERZURUM

(İHA Photo)

Exactly 103 years ago, Russian traders orchestrated a large-scale logistical effort to acquire 10,000 cats from eastern Türkiye to eradicate severe rodent infestations across their grain storage facilities and maritime harbors.

Researcher and author Taner Özdemir uncovered the historical record during archival work in the 171st issue of the Sarıkamış Varlık newspaper dated Aug. 9, 1923.

The report details how Russia formed a special committee authorized to procure the felines because rats were decimating reserves at facilities along the Black Sea and Caspian Sea coasts during a period of famine.

Merchants specifically targeted the eastern provinces of Erzurum and Kars, alongside the Sarıkamış district, seeking local feline breeds known for extreme cold endurance and superior hunting abilities.

“Russian merchants debated where to find them, and their focus shifted to the cats in the Erzurum, Kars and Sarıkamış axis,” Özdemir said.

The newspaper, originally founded in Sarıkamış before relocating to Erzurum, reached a wide audience. The news triggered a regional cat hunt as locals viewed the demand as a lucrative trade opportunity, Özdemir said.

Archival work continues to determine exactly how many cats were purchased, the specific prices paid and the final number transported to Russia, he said.

The early 1920s marked a period of severe starvation and political restructuring in the Soviet Union, forcing authorities to take biological measures to protect coastal food supplies. Eastern Anatolian cats, accustomed to harsh winters, provided a practical solution.