Adana-born NASA astronaut readies for 2027 space mission

Adana-born NASA astronaut readies for 2027 space mission

ADANA
Adana-born NASA astronaut readies for 2027 space mission

NASA astronaut Deniz Burnham, who was born in Adana, appears in a video clip shared by the U.S. Consulate in Adana.

NASA astronaut Deniz Burnham, born in the southern province of Adana, will embark on a seven-month mission to the International Space Station in March 2027 for Moon, Mars and Earth research.

An Expedition 76 flight engineer, she launches aboard Russia’s Soyuz MS-30 from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome with cosmonauts Dmitri Petelin and Konstantin Borisov.

In a video from the U.S. Consulate in Adana, she promised to wave to her hometown, noting her birth at İncirlik Air Base and that her grandparents still live in Türkiye.

“When I go into space, I will wave to my grandmother, my grandfather, my fellow Adana residents and the entire world,” she said.

With grandparents from Çanakkale’s Eceabat district and western Afyonkarahisar province, she grew up eating Turkish food and credited her grandfather’s homemade telescopes for her interest in space.

Managing oil drilling in Alaska, Canada, Ohio and Texas for over 10 years, she entered NASA in 2021, training from January 2022 to graduate in the 23rd astronaut class in 2024.

She holds a chemical engineering degree from the University of California, San Diego and a mechanical engineering master’s from the University of Southern California.

A Navy Reserve engineering duty officer, she holds pilot qualifications for fixed-wing aircraft, seaplanes, helicopters and instrument flying alongside Ames Research Center experience.

Burnham welcomed Türkiye signing the Artemis Accords — promoting peaceful, transparent space exploration — on Aug. 31 as the 71st member, praising the planned AYAP-1 lunar mission, Teknofest and the International Astronautical Congress.

“It is an honor for NASA to welcome Türkiye into the Artemis Accords community,” she said.

ISS,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Canada’s Anne Carson wins Nobel literature prize

Canada’s Anne Carson wins Nobel literature prize
LATEST NEWS

  1. Canada’s Anne Carson wins Nobel literature prize

    Canada’s Anne Carson wins Nobel literature prize

  2. Istanbul hosts int’l justice summit

    Istanbul hosts int’l justice summit

  3. EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension

    EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension

  4. US announces $4 bln in military sales to Greece

    US announces $4 bln in military sales to Greece

  5. Saudi military aid to follow constitutional rules: Officials

    Saudi military aid to follow constitutional rules: Officials
Recommended
Istanbul hosts int’l justice summit

Istanbul hosts int’l justice summit
Saudi military aid to follow constitutional rules: Officials

Saudi military aid to follow constitutional rules: Officials
Saudi-Pakistan pact set for Turkish parliament: Fidan

Saudi-Pakistan pact set for Turkish parliament: Fidan
Türkiye, Greece to discuss crackdown on gangs

Türkiye, Greece to discuss crackdown on gangs
Türkiye to unveil new school security measures early next year

Türkiye to unveil new school security measures early next year
Black Sea countries on alert after deadly vessel attacks

Black Sea countries on alert after deadly vessel attacks
Limits changed in money laundering, terrorism finance fight

Limits changed in money laundering, terrorism finance fight
WORLD EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension

EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension

Visiting EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told AFP on Oct. 8 that the bloc was in favor of extending the mandate of United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon, which is to expire this year.
ECONOMY Government bonds deliver highest real return in September

Government bonds deliver highest real return in September

Turkish government domestic borrowing securities (DİBS) delivered the highest monthly real return in September, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Oct. 8.
SPORTS Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Italy defeated Türkiye 3-1 in the UEFA Nations League on Oct. 5 night, handing the visiting side its fourth consecutive defeat as pressure mounted on coach Vincenzo Montella.
﻿