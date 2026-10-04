Young rowers chart new course on Meriç River

EDİRNE

Rowers power down the Olympic-standard course on the Meriç River.

Beyond its scenic sunsets and historic charm, the Meriç River is reshaping the northwestern province of Edirne into a rising rowing hub, attracting young athletes and international regattas.

Edirne is traditionally associated with landmarks such as the UNESCO-listed Selimiye Mosque, the Kırkpınar oil wrestling festival and its rich Ottoman heritage. But boats and rowing crews are increasingly becoming part of the city’s landscape.

The rowing course on the Meriç, built to international Olympic standards, has hosted Türkiye’s national championships as well as European and Balkan events. More than 100 athletes from 18 clubs competed in this year’s Senior Türkiye Rowing Championships, while more than 300 athletes from 20 clubs took part in the Junior Championships in August.

The city’s rowing story began in 2019 with the establishment of the TED Edirne College Rowing Club. Its boats first entered the Meriç for official training in October 2020. The first Edirne Rowing Festival followed in 2021, attracting more than 100 athletes from 13 clubs, while the second festival in 2022 brought around 350 athletes from 16 clubs.

Edirne was later selected to host the 2024 European Rowing Under-23 Championships. Held in September 2024, the event brought around 600 national-team athletes from 28 countries and became the first international-scale rowing championship organized in Türkiye. The Balkan Rowing Championships followed on the same course.

The next target is the World Rowing Championships. Work is underway to host the U19 and U23 World Championships in Edirne, which could bring about 5,000 athletes, officials and spectators from nearly 80 countries.

Nesim İba, a former Turkish Rowing Federation board member, has been among those driving the sport’s development in the city.

“We are not simply building a facility here; we are building a spirit, an understanding and a stance,” İba said, stressing discipline, perseverance and teamwork.

He said projects were also being developed to improve the river’s infrastructure and regulate water levels for rowing.

“Our goal now is to organize the World Rowing Championships in Edirne,” İba said.