Villagers from country’s south send Christmas wreaths to Europe

Villagers from country’s south send Christmas wreaths to Europe

BURDUR
Villagers from country’s south send Christmas wreaths to Europe

Villagers in the southern provinces of Antalya, Isparta and Burdur have formed a $10 million business by exporting Christmas wreaths to Europe, an official has said.

“Each year, some 3 million Christmas wreaths have been sent to Europe. Such a nice number,” İsmail Yılmaz, the head of Central Anatolian Ornamental Plants Exporters (OAİB), told Demirören News Agency on Dec. 13.

The first export of Christmas wreaths to Europe took place in the 1990s by a German woman living in Antalya, and since then, organized villagers have been collecting plants from the mountains and making handmade wreaths.

“Europeans hang these wreaths on their outer doors or decorate their dining tables,” Yılmaz said.

When asked which plants are used to make wreaths, he answered, “Gale, juniper, wild strawberry, pine cone, arceuthos drupacea, dried eggplant, cranberry, rose hip and winter grape.”

Highlighting that these wreaths are exported to all European countries, Yılmaz especially pointed out the Netherlands, calling it “their biggest market.”

Turkish,

TÜRKIYE Opposition alliance to announce government program soon: CHP

Opposition alliance to announce government program soon: CHP
MOST POPULAR

  1. We cannot remain silent to attacks on our lands: Erdoğan

    We cannot remain silent to attacks on our lands: Erdoğan

  2. Turkish woman becomes Kuwait’s first female captain pilot

    Turkish woman becomes Kuwait’s first female captain pilot

  3. Eastern Express starts its first journey of winter season

    Eastern Express starts its first journey of winter season

  4. Students plant cotton in school garden

    Students plant cotton in school garden

  5. J.K. Rowling launches a service to help victims of sexual violence

    J.K. Rowling launches a service to help victims of sexual violence
Recommended
Students plant cotton in school garden

Students plant cotton in school garden
Meteorologists warn of torrential rain in Antalya

Meteorologists warn of torrential rain in Antalya
Earthquake rattles Çanakkale province

Earthquake rattles Çanakkale province
Students draw pictures of drought in Lake Van

Students draw pictures of drought in Lake Van
First unmanned surveillance system installed in Adana

First unmanned surveillance system installed in Adana
Cat found injured becomes faculty’s mascot

Cat found injured becomes faculty’s mascot
WORLD Explosions rock center of Ukrainian capital

Explosions rock center of Ukrainian capital

Ukrainian authorities reported explosions in the capital, Kiev, on Dec. 14, saying two administrative buildings were hit in a downtown district that is home to many government buildings.
ECONOMY China launches WTO dispute over US chip sanctions

China launches WTO dispute over US chip sanctions

 China has filed a dispute with the World Trade Organization over U.S. restrictions on chip exports, Beijing’s commerce ministry said in a statement late on Dec. 12, accusing Washington of threatening global supply chains.
SPORTS Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

The Golden State Warriors sent a strong signal on Dec. 10 that they won’t give up their NBA crown without a fight, thumping the Boston Celtics 123-107 in an NBA Finals rematch.