US actress Selma Blair arrested after flight altercation

US actress Selma Blair arrested after flight altercation

NEW YORK
US actress Selma Blair arrested after flight altercation

Selma Blair leaves court on Oct. 12, 2026, in New York after her arraignment on charges of injuring two flight attendants during a cross-country flight. (AP Photo)

U.S. actress Selma Blair was arrested after an alleged altercation on a flight from Los Angeles to New York City that injured at least two cabin crew members, authorities said on Oct. 12.


The “Legally Blonde” and “Cruel Intentions” star was detained at John F Kennedy Airport after her Delta Air Lines flight landed late on Oct. 11 following reports of a physically abusive passenger.


U.S. media said that Blair punched one flight attendant and bit another. The 54-year-old then reportedly assaulted a police officer and nurse as she was transported to hospital.


“Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct,” a representative for Blair said. “Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.”


The FBI issued a summons accusing Blair of assaults on the plane, according to a federal judicial source.


Blair was arraigned on two counts of second-degree assault on Oct. 12 night and was released on bail. A new hearing in the case is scheduled for January 19, 2027.


A spokesperson for Delta said the airline “has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first.”


In 2016, Blair was removed from a plane on a stretcher after another outburst on a flight.


“I mixed alcohol with medication, and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret,” she told Vanity Fair after that incident.


She also described in her 2022 memoir having bitten several celebrities, including Kate Moss, often in situations where she had been drinking alcohol.

 

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