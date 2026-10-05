Universities to provide courses on family life

ANKARA

Attendees engage in a hands-on group session during a dedicated family workshop.

As part of the “Family and Population Decade” campaign, Türkiye’s Higher Education Board (YÖK) has instructed universities to help foster broader societal awareness surrounding family and community values.

Türkiye has declared the period from 2026 to 2035 the “Family and Population Decade” with the aim of preserving the family structure in the face of fertility rates that have fallen to their lowest level in the history of the republic.

Under the protocol signed with the Family and Social Services Ministry, educational programs, seminars and awareness-raising activities will be expanded through collaboration between universities and the Ministry’s provincial directorates.

In line with these efforts, a “Pre-Marriage Education Program” will be organized for students and staff preparing for marriage, and seminars for the “Family Education Program,” consisting of 28 modules, will also be expanded. In addition, closed-group training sessions lasting 9–12 weeks will be held for parents and informational sessions and open-group activities will be conducted to ensure that students are informed about the Ministry’s social support mechanisms.

In line with the vision of the “Family and Population Decade,” there are plans to add a new course titled “Life Skills for Young People” to the curriculum with the aim of enhancing university students’ critical competencies in areas such as financial planning, stress management, and communication.