Universities to provide courses on family life

Universities to provide courses on family life

ANKARA
Universities to provide courses on family life

Attendees engage in a hands-on group session during a dedicated family workshop.

As part of the “Family and Population Decade” campaign, Türkiye’s Higher Education Board (YÖK) has instructed universities to help foster broader societal awareness surrounding family and community values.

Türkiye has declared the period from 2026 to 2035 the “Family and Population Decade” with the aim of preserving the family structure in the face of fertility rates that have fallen to their lowest level in the history of the republic.

Under the protocol signed with the Family and Social Services Ministry, educational programs, seminars and awareness-raising activities will be expanded through collaboration between universities and the Ministry’s provincial directorates.

In line with these efforts, a “Pre-Marriage Education Program” will be organized for students and staff preparing for marriage, and seminars for the “Family Education Program,” consisting of 28 modules, will also be expanded. In addition, closed-group training sessions lasting 9–12 weeks will be held for parents and informational sessions and open-group activities will be conducted to ensure that students are informed about the Ministry’s social support mechanisms.

In line with the vision of the “Family and Population Decade,” there are plans to add a new course titled “Life Skills for Young People” to the curriculum with the aim of enhancing university students’ critical competencies in areas such as financial planning, stress management, and communication.

courses,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Nobel Prize in physics goes to Francis Halzen for work on neutrino observatory

Nobel Prize in physics goes to Francis Halzen for work on neutrino observatory
LATEST NEWS

  1. Nobel Prize in physics goes to Francis Halzen for work on neutrino observatory

    Nobel Prize in physics goes to Francis Halzen for work on neutrino observatory

  2. Erdoğan touts expansion of higher education across Türkiye

    Erdoğan touts expansion of higher education across Türkiye

  3. Deputy parliament speaker resigns over health problems

    Deputy parliament speaker resigns over health problems

  4. 3 mayors in Mersin jailed pending trial on graft charges

    3 mayors in Mersin jailed pending trial on graft charges

  5. Bahçeli calls early 2028 vote for Erdoğan to run again

    Bahçeli calls early 2028 vote for Erdoğan to run again
Recommended
Erdoğan touts expansion of higher education across Türkiye

Erdoğan touts expansion of higher education across Türkiye
Deputy parliament speaker resigns over health problems

Deputy parliament speaker resigns over health problems
3 mayors in Mersin jailed pending trial on graft charges

3 mayors in Mersin jailed pending trial on graft charges
Bahçeli calls early 2028 vote for Erdoğan to run again

Bahçeli calls early 2028 vote for Erdoğan to run again
Türkiye, Pakistan activate Mecca pact to support Saudi

Türkiye, Pakistan activate Mecca pact to support Saudi
Eight students injured in knife attack at Istanbul middle school

Eight students injured in knife attack at Istanbul middle school
Artemis II, space geopolitics in focus as global space congress in Antalya enters 2nd day

Artemis II, space geopolitics in focus as global space congress in Antalya enters 2nd day
WORLD Bulgaria searches for crew after drones hit 2 ships in Black Sea

Bulgaria searches for crew after drones hit 2 ships in Black Sea

Bulgarian authorities launched a major search operation on Oct. 6 for the missing crew of a ship that sank in the Black Sea after drones struck two merchant vessels, in an attack Prime Minister Rumen Radev called “absolutely unacceptable.”
ECONOMY List compiled of investors with rapid fund gains: Minister

List compiled of investors with rapid fund gains: Minister

Authorities have compiled lists of investors who generated outsized gains from funds over short periods as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged market manipulation, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said on Oct. 6.
SPORTS Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Italy defeated Türkiye 3-1 in the UEFA Nations League on Oct. 5 night, handing the visiting side its fourth consecutive defeat as pressure mounted on coach Vincenzo Montella.
﻿