Ukrainian attack on minibus kills three: Russia

MOSCOW

A car burns after a Russian drone strike on a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 (AP Photo)

A Ukrainian drone attack on a minibus in the Russian-occupied part of the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia region killed three people on Oct. 6, Moscow-installed authorities said.



The announcement came hours after Russian authorities said a massive attack involving 650 drones hit Moscow overnight, killing a man.



According to the Russian state news agency TASS, the pummeling was the second largest drone attack on the Russian capital and its surrounding region in the past two years.



Both Russia and Ukraine have increased strikes in a fifth year of war, with diplomacy so far failing to end fighting and the U.N. warning of a significant rise in civilian deaths.



Kremlin-appointed official Yevgeny Balitsky said on Telegram that a Ukrainian drone hit the bus near a village near the front line, killing “three people, including the driver” and wounding three passengers.



Russia controls the south of the Zaporizhzhia region, one of four Ukrainian regions it claims as its own.



The attack on the Russian capital killed a 20-year-old man in a village on the outskirts of Moscow, regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said, adding that several homes were damaged.



The strikes wounded six people, Ria Novosti news agency reported.



Russia has said it plans to increase strikes on infrastructure targets, including in Kiev, as winter approaches.



Moscow’s full-scale offensive against Ukraine, launched in 2022, turned into Europe’s worst war since World War II and has killed hundreds of thousands.