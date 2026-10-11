Two journalists arrested over fund allegations

Two journalists arrested over fund allegations

ISTANBUL
Two journalists arrested over fund allegations

Two Turkish journalists were arrested and two others placed under house arrest as part of an investigation into reports alleging that public officials had made illicit gains from funds undergoing liquidation.

Following charges of publishing misleading public information, Istanbul prosecutors launched a criminal inquiry. While Mustafa Balcı and Şaban Sevinç were formally arrested, İsmail Saymaz and Murat Ağırel were placed under house arrest after a court granted an appeal against their initial judicial control release.

Balcı and Sevinç were detained over alleged misleading statements concerning ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesman Ömer Çelik, according to an official statement.

The investigation stems from an Oct. 7 criminal complaint filed by Trade Minister Ömer Bolat against Saymaz and Ağırel over their reporting on alleged profits tied to a controversial fund.

Saymaz and Ağırel gave statements to prosecutors on Oct. 9. A court initially ordered them to report regularly to authorities and barred them from traveling abroad. The measures were later replaced by house arrest after prosecutors appealed. Both journalists have denied the accusations.

Saymaz said he had not made the allegation himself, as Ağırel said that reporting an allegation as such did not mean presenting it as established fact.

The controversy centers on claims about transactions conducted through accounts at Türkiye’s Central Securities Depository (MKK), which serves as the central custody and data repository for the country’s capital markets.

New Party lawmaker Ümit Özlale questioned whether substantial transactions were conducted through MKK accounts belonging to Bolat and the father of Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş. Both ministers have firmly denied the allegations.

Dismissing the claims as “lies and slander,” Göktaş stated in a post on X that no member of her family had executed even a single transaction involving the funds. She added that she would pursue legal action.

Journalist,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

    IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

  2. Türkiye in talks on four-country electricity link

    Türkiye in talks on four-country electricity link

  3. IMF upgrades 2026 growth forecast but warns of ‘split’ outlook

    IMF upgrades 2026 growth forecast but warns of ‘split’ outlook

  4. Hydrocarbon sales to Europe since 2022 hit $320 bln: Russia

    Hydrocarbon sales to Europe since 2022 hit $320 bln: Russia

  5. Meta says its new AI models on par with OpenAI, Anthropic

    Meta says its new AI models on par with OpenAI, Anthropic
Recommended
Water safety concerns close schools in northern Türkiye

Water safety concerns close schools in northern Türkiye
Touristic Eastern Express to make 70 trips in 2026-2027 winter season

Touristic Eastern Express to make 70 trips in 2026-2027 winter season
Türkiye develops three drought-tolerant wheat varieties

Türkiye develops three drought-tolerant wheat varieties
Cappadocia trail race draws nearly 3,000 from 78 countries

Cappadocia trail race draws nearly 3,000 from 78 countries
Türkiye urges Israel to end incursions into Syria

Türkiye urges Israel to end incursions into Syria
Türkiye hosts climate media tour ahead of COP31

Türkiye hosts climate media tour ahead of COP31
PKK withdraws from four bases in northern Iraq

PKK withdraws from four bases in northern Iraq
WORLD Saudi Arabia extends Riyadh airport closure after Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia extends Riyadh airport closure after Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia has extended the closure of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport through Oct. 17 following repeated Houthi attacks, as airlines suspended flights to several Saudi cities.
ECONOMY IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its 2026 growth forecast for Türkiye to 2.7 percent from 2.9 percent, while keeping its projection for next year unchanged at 3.6 percent.
SPORTS TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) dismissed national team coach Vincenzo Montella on Oct. 9 and announced that its board would remain in office until the next regular election.
﻿