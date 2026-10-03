Türkiye’s exports hit September record of $26 billion

Türkiye’s exports hit September record of $26 billion

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s exports hit September record of $26 billion

 

Türkiye’s goods exports rose 15.4 percent year-on-year to $26 billion in September, the highest figure for the month, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on Oct. 3.

Presenting the figures at the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) in Istanbul, Bolat said September’s exports were also the second-highest monthly total on record, after December 2025.

Exports in the first nine months increased 5.2 percent to $211 billion. The total for the 12 months through September reached a record $283.7 billion, exceeding the government’s $282 billion target for calendar-year 2026.

Imports rose 5.9 percent to $31.2 billion in September, while the monthly trade deficit narrowed 24.8 percent to $5.2 billion, ministry data showed. Exports covered 83.2 percent of imports.

Over the January-September period, imports increased 5.4 percent to $282 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $71 billion, up 5.8 percent from a year earlier.

Bolat said the government would work to keep the full-year deficit below $100 billion despite higher energy costs linked to the conflict in the Gulf.

He estimated services exports at $125.4 billion over the 12 months through September, bringing combined goods and services exports to $409.1 billion. The government’s year-end target is $410 billion.

“We expect the current account to post surpluses in August and September,” he said.

Exports increased in 19 of 26 sectors in September, Bolat added.

The minister also outlined recent trade talks with major partners, including a meeting with Polish Finance and Economy Minister Andrzej Domański in Milwaukee on Oct. 1 during the G20 trade ministers’ gathering.

Bolat said bilateral trade with Poland reached a record $12.5 billion in 2025 and could rise to $15 billion in the near future.

The two ministers agreed to hold bilateral consultations and an investment and business forum hosted by Türkiye’s Trade Ministry. Their talks also covered the functioning of the Türkiye-EU customs union and cooperation in areas including energy, logistics and defense.

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