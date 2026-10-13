Türkiye’s airports serve over 193 mln passengers in January-September

ANKARA

More than 193 million passengers traveled through Türkiye’s airports in the first nine months of 2026, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has said, citing data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ).

Airports across the country handled a total of 193.16 million passengers, including direct transit travelers, in the January-September period, said Uraloğlu. Domestic passenger traffic reached 81.71 million, up 6.7 percent year-on-year, while international passenger traffic totaled 111.37 million, an increase of 0.5 percent year-on-year. Total passenger traffic grew 2.9 percent year-on-year.

In September alone, Turkish airports served 25.6 million passengers, including direct transit travelers. Domestic passenger traffic rose 5.9 percent year-on-year to 10.08 million, while international passenger traffic increased 2 percent year-on-year to 15.51 million, lifting total passenger traffic 3.4 percent year-on-year to 25.6 million, including direct transit passengers.

Istanbul Airport handled 64.5 million passengers in the first nine months of the year, including 13.57 million domestic and 50.94 million international travelers. Aircraft traffic at the airport totaled 414,553 flights during the period.

Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport served 37.95 million passengers in January-September, with 17.47 million traveling on domestic routes and 20.48 million on international routes.

Airports in the country’s tourism hubs welcomed 49.63 million passengers during the first nine months of the year, including 16.32 million domestic and 33.31 million international travelers. Among them, Antalya Airport handled 30.14 million passengers, while İzmir Adnan Menderes Airport served 10.27 million, Muğla Dalaman Airport 4.57 million, Muğla Milas-Bodrum Airport 3.92 million and Gazipaşa-Alanya Airport 730,297 passengers.