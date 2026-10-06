Türkiye weighs new rules for foreign booking platforms

Türkiye weighs new rules for foreign booking platforms

ANKARA
Türkiye weighs new rules for foreign booking platforms

 

A parliamentary committee is set to debate rules for foreign booking platforms on Oct. 6 under a bill that could allow Booking.com to resume domestic hotel reservations in Türkiye.

The proposal, before the Public Works, Zoning, Transport and Tourism Committee, would require foreign platforms to obtain a Culture and Tourism Ministry permit and appoint a representative in Türkiye.

Platforms would have to verify accommodation providers’ license details and display them in listings.

Total fees and commissions would be capped at 17 percent of the sale price, excluding value-added tax.

Booking.com stopped accepting domestic hotel reservations from users inside Türkiye following a 2017 court ruling in a case brought by the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB).

Bookings for Turkish properties made from abroad remain available.

Some industry representatives say the commission cap could initially lower hotel prices but warn that foreign platforms could gain excessive market power over time.

The bill would also allow platforms to sell flight tickets directly

 Combined sales of transport and accommodation under its provisions would not be classified as package tours.

Disputes arising from licensed activities would be governed by Turkish law, with Turkish courts having exclusive jurisdiction.

Mehmet Gem, head of the Consumers Confederation’s (TÜKONFED) tourism commission, said appointing a local representative alone might not ensure effective redress for cancellations, room disputes or unfair deductions.

He warned that platforms could seek to avoid responsibility by describing themselves solely as intermediaries.

TÜRSAB President Firuz Bağlıkaya also opposed the proposal, saying it would allow foreign platforms to operate without establishing a company in Türkiye or meeting the same obligations as domestic travel agencies.

Speaking at a press meeting on Oct. 5, Bağlıkaya said the resulting competition would put local agencies at a disadvantage.

He rejected suggestions that the bill would attract more tourists, saying foreign platforms already accept bookings for Turkish hotels from abroad and the principal change would concern access to the domestic market.

Bağlıkaya warned that greater dependence on foreign platforms could increase commission payments flowing abroad and force domestic agencies to close.

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