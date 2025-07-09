Türkiye to destroy half-century-long ‘terror wall’: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Türkiye will soon destroy a "half-century-long terror wall" as the PKK terror group will start dropping their weapons in the coming days, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, vowing to create a "terror-free region" after securing a "terror-free Türkiye."

In his weekly address to his Justice and Development Party's (AKP) parliamentary group on July 9, Erdoğan evaluated the recent developments regarding PKK’s dissolution process which will soon see its first concrete results.

“We are saving Türkiye from half-a-century-long terror problem. We are totally breaking from these bloody shackles,” Erdoğan said, referring to PKK’s decision to disband itself and bring an end to its armed conflict.

A group of PKK members is expected to lay down arms on July 11 in northern Iraq under the joint supervision of Turkish and Iraqi officials. The process is expected to continue in the coming months.

“Everything will be much different after the collapse of the terror wall,” Erdoğan stated, stressing coming days will bring about more good news.

“We hope this auspicious process will be concluded successfully as soon as possible, without any setbacks and without allowing it to be sabotaged by dark circles,” Erdoğan stated, informing that all state apparatus will closely follow the process.

“By first achieving a Türkiye free of terrorism, and then a region free of terrorism, we will honor the memory of our martyrs and show that their sacrifices were not in vain,” the president said.

He expressed his condolences to all fallen soldiers, including 12 Turkish troops who were killed in a cave in northern Iraq due to methane gas explosion.

“There is not, and cannot be, any step within the efforts for a Türkiye free of terrorism that would cast a shadow on the memory of our martyrs or hurt their spirit,” the president vowed.

Once the terror problem is resolved, the whole of Türkiye and even the entire region will benefit, Erdoğan stressed, informing about his recent meeting with a senior delegation from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party).

“We had a very fruitful, constructive and sincere meeting. We have reaffirmed our will to implement our objective of creating a terror-free Türkiye. We are entering a new era where we’ll have more good news,” he stated.

Erdoğan also thanked Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, who voiced his full support of the government’s effort to resolve the terror problem.

Elections will be on time

In other remarks, Erdoğan commented on the recent internal political developments, including continued legal prosecutions against opposition-run municipalities, including Antalya, Adana and Adıyaman.

Denying claims voiced by main opposition Republican Peoples’ Party (CHP)leader Özgür Özel, Erdoğan said his government has not been involved in ongoing legal prosecutions on the oppositional mayors.

“I should also remind Mr. Özel that our people have granted a five-year mandate to us in the 2023 polls. The next elections will be held in 2028 unless there is a change in the Law on Elections,” Erdoğan stated.

Özel has repeatedly called for Erdoğan to join early elections in November this year.