Türkiye fines misleading online reviews, halts ads

Türkiye fines misleading online reviews, halts ads

ANKARA
Türkiye fines misleading online reviews, halts ads

Türkiye’s Advertising Board has imposed fines totaling 863,580 Turkish Liras (about $20,000) and ordered the suspension of advertisements over misleading online ratings and consumer reviews, the Trade Ministry said.

The board examined a complaint against a travel agency and found discrepancies between ratings shown on its website and those displayed on Google Reviews.

While Google users rated the agency 3.7 out of 5, the company’s own website displayed the score as 8.8 out of 10, without explaining the different rating system.

Authorities said the lack of clear information misled consumers.

The board also reviewed patient comments on some websites and Instagram accounts opened in the names of doctors.

It identified promotional language such as praise-filled testimonials and posts advertising campaigns like free cosmetic treatments.

The board concluded that these posts went beyond the limits of factual medical information permitted under health regulations and amounted to advertising. As a result, it ordered the promotional content to be stopped.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization
LATEST NEWS

  1. Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

    Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

  2. Türkiye seeks ceasefire in Sudan, supports its territorial integrity: Erdoğan

    Türkiye seeks ceasefire in Sudan, supports its territorial integrity: Erdoğan

  3. Türkiye begins parole for thousands under new judicial reform

    Türkiye begins parole for thousands under new judicial reform

  4. Erdoğan hails economic impact of Turkish diaspora

    Erdoğan hails economic impact of Turkish diaspora

  5. SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources

    SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources
Recommended
Türkiye seeks ceasefire in Sudan, supports its territorial integrity: Erdoğan

Türkiye seeks ceasefire in Sudan, supports its territorial integrity: Erdoğan
Türkiye begins parole for thousands under new judicial reform

Türkiye begins parole for thousands under new judicial reform
Erdoğan hails economic impact of Turkish diaspora

Erdoğan hails economic impact of Turkish diaspora
SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources

SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources
Fenerbahçe chair released in Istanbul drug investigation

Fenerbahçe chair released in Istanbul drug investigation
Türkiye gears up to host 10,000 space professionals for int’l congress

Türkiye gears up to host 10,000 space professionals for int’l congress
Turkish tour operators relaunch Montenegro routes as visa restrictions lift

Turkish tour operators relaunch Montenegro routes as visa restrictions lift
WORLD Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has welcomed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s remarks on advancing the normalization process between Ankara and Yerevan, state media reported on Thursday.

ECONOMY Türkiye becomes MediaMarkt’s second-largest market

Türkiye becomes MediaMarkt’s second-largest market

MediaMarkt has elevated Türkiye to its second-largest market globally, following Germany, as the country’s technology retail sector continues to outperform international averages in 2025.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿