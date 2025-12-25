Türkiye fines misleading online reviews, halts ads

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Advertising Board has imposed fines totaling 863,580 Turkish Liras (about $20,000) and ordered the suspension of advertisements over misleading online ratings and consumer reviews, the Trade Ministry said.

The board examined a complaint against a travel agency and found discrepancies between ratings shown on its website and those displayed on Google Reviews.

While Google users rated the agency 3.7 out of 5, the company’s own website displayed the score as 8.8 out of 10, without explaining the different rating system.

Authorities said the lack of clear information misled consumers.

The board also reviewed patient comments on some websites and Instagram accounts opened in the names of doctors.

It identified promotional language such as praise-filled testimonials and posts advertising campaigns like free cosmetic treatments.

The board concluded that these posts went beyond the limits of factual medical information permitted under health regulations and amounted to advertising. As a result, it ordered the promotional content to be stopped.