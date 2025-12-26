45,000 people register as organ donors via Türkiye’s e-Nabız platform in two months

ANKARA
Nearly 45,000 people in Türkiye have registered as organ donors through the government’s e-Nabız digital health platform in just two months, according to data from the Health Ministry.

Türkiye officially introduced the online organ donation feature in November, allowing citizens to officially pledge to donate their organs electronically.

This made a person’s donation declaration on the platform legally valid even if their relatives later object.

Experts say this represents a major step forward for the country’s donation system, as family opposition has long been one of the main reasons organ transplants could not proceed despite prior consent.

Officials say the move has significantly simplified donation procedures and increased public participation.

Through digital projects launched by the ministry, millions of citizens have gained faster and highly efficient access to other critical services over the past year.

As part of nationwide cancer screening efforts, more than 6 million people aged 40 to 69 have undergone mammography screenings since 2016.

Over the past year alone, more than 25,000 women were referred to advanced diagnostic centers after early signs were detected through the national mammography reporting system.

Authorities said the use of artificial intelligence in mammography screening has improved both the speed and accuracy of assessments.

 

