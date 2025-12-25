Education Ministry probes ‘influencer teachers’ over social media conduct

ANKARA

The Education Ministry has launched a nationwide review targeting “influencer teachers” — educators and school administrators with large social media followings — amid public complaints over online conduct.

According to information obtained by local media, the ministry initiated the review following numerous complaints submitted via the Presidential Communication Center (CİMER) and the ministry’s own communication center.

As part of the process, provincial directorates in all 81 provinces have been instructed to compile lists of teachers and administrators who have a high number of followers on social media platforms. The listed accounts will then be examined individually for compliance with existing regulations.

Officials said disciplinary action will be taken against those found to be acting in violation of the legislation. Under Türkiye’s teaching profession law, educators and school administrators are permitted to share students’ images only with explicit parental consent.

The unauthorized sharing of students’ images, audio recordings or content related to educational activities is considered a breach.

Teachers and administrators found to have violated these rules may face a formal reprimand. Such penalties are recorded in personnel files and remain on record for five years.