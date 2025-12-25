Education Ministry probes ‘influencer teachers’ over social media conduct

Education Ministry probes ‘influencer teachers’ over social media conduct

ANKARA
Education Ministry probes ‘influencer teachers’ over social media conduct

The Education Ministry has launched a nationwide review targeting “influencer teachers” — educators and school administrators with large social media followings — amid public complaints over online conduct.

According to information obtained by local media, the ministry initiated the review following numerous complaints submitted via the Presidential Communication Center (CİMER) and the ministry’s own communication center.

As part of the process, provincial directorates in all 81 provinces have been instructed to compile lists of teachers and administrators who have a high number of followers on social media platforms. The listed accounts will then be examined individually for compliance with existing regulations.

Officials said disciplinary action will be taken against those found to be acting in violation of the legislation. Under Türkiye’s teaching profession law, educators and school administrators are permitted to share students’ images only with explicit parental consent.

The unauthorized sharing of students’ images, audio recordings or content related to educational activities is considered a breach.

Teachers and administrators found to have violated these rules may face a formal reprimand. Such penalties are recorded in personnel files and remain on record for five years.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization
LATEST NEWS

  1. Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

    Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

  2. Türkiye seeks ceasefire in Sudan, supports its territorial integrity: Erdoğan

    Türkiye seeks ceasefire in Sudan, supports its territorial integrity: Erdoğan

  3. Türkiye begins parole for thousands under new judicial reform

    Türkiye begins parole for thousands under new judicial reform

  4. Erdoğan hails economic impact of Turkish diaspora

    Erdoğan hails economic impact of Turkish diaspora

  5. SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources

    SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources
Recommended
Türkiye seeks ceasefire in Sudan, supports its territorial integrity: Erdoğan

Türkiye seeks ceasefire in Sudan, supports its territorial integrity: Erdoğan
Türkiye begins parole for thousands under new judicial reform

Türkiye begins parole for thousands under new judicial reform
Erdoğan hails economic impact of Turkish diaspora

Erdoğan hails economic impact of Turkish diaspora
SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources

SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources
Fenerbahçe chair released in Istanbul drug investigation

Fenerbahçe chair released in Istanbul drug investigation
Türkiye gears up to host 10,000 space professionals for int’l congress

Türkiye gears up to host 10,000 space professionals for int’l congress
Turkish tour operators relaunch Montenegro routes as visa restrictions lift

Turkish tour operators relaunch Montenegro routes as visa restrictions lift
WORLD Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has welcomed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s remarks on advancing the normalization process between Ankara and Yerevan, state media reported on Thursday.

ECONOMY Türkiye becomes MediaMarkt’s second-largest market

Türkiye becomes MediaMarkt’s second-largest market

MediaMarkt has elevated Türkiye to its second-largest market globally, following Germany, as the country’s technology retail sector continues to outperform international averages in 2025.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿