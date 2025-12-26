Erdoğan: Türkiye now in 'different league' in health care

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Dec. 26 that Türkiye has entered a "different league" in global health care, asserting that his administration’s reforms have standardized high-quality medical access for all citizens.

"Türkiye has repeatedly demonstrated in recent years that it is a pioneering and exemplary country in this field. We are now a player in a different league in health care. We are proud of this on behalf of our country," Erdoğan said at the inauguration of a private hospital in Istanbul's Çekmeköy district.

The president suggested a policy of parity between public and private health care sectors, arguing that any contribution to the country’s progress is "commendable." He noted that his administration has moved away from past practices of differentiating capital based on identity or origin.

"We appreciate all efforts that facilitate our citizens' access to quality health care services," he said.

Erdoğan cited Türkiye’s performance during the COVID-19 pandemic as a primary indicator of its "systemic strength," characterizing the country as "one of the best" at managing the crisis.

"This pandemic, which swept across the globe and claimed millions of lives, tested both the economies and health care systems of countries," he said.

"Countries with weak health care systems paid a heavy price during the pandemic. We all remember the tragic scenes that unfolded in Europe, which has been touted as a model for us for years and one that the opposition continues to praise without reservation," he said.

Erdoğan said his government has prioritized "human-centered politics" since taking office, viewing health care as a fundamental right rather than a privilege for the elite.

"For the last 23 years, we have worked and strived without discrimination, serving 86 million people with love. We have brought to our country a system where access to health care is provided not to those who have money, but to those who need it," he said.

"The progress our hospitals have made in 23 years is truly impressive. We have a health care system that many countries come to examine in order to adapt it to their own, and one that our citizens express their satisfaction with at every opportunity."

Erdoğan pledged further improvements based on public feedback.

"God willing, we will strengthen this; we will develop it according to the demands, suggestions, observations and criticisms from our citizens, and we will take it to much better levels," he added.