Former Galatasaray executive among 24 detained in widening betting probe

ISTANBUL

Turkish prosecutors have ordered the detention of 29 more suspects as part of a sweeping investigation into illegal betting and match manipulation in football, further expanding one of the country’s most high-profile sports scandals in years.

Those targeted in the latest wave include Erden Timur, a former senior executive at leading Istanbul club Galatasaray, along with 14 footballers, officials from clubs and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF).

Of the targeted suspects, 24 were taken into custody while one was already in prison on unrelated charges. Efforts were continuing to locate four others on Dec. 26.

Prosecutors said the investigation is based on evidence gathered from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), legal betting platforms, phone traffic records, disciplinary rulings by football authorities and digital material seized during earlier operations.

Authorities allege that six suspects placed bets aimed at influencing the outcome of an Oct. 26, 2024, Süper Lig match between Kasımpaşa and Samsunspor.

Fourteen footballers are accused of betting on matches involving their own teams, including wagers predicting losses by their sides.

Timur, who previously served as vice chairman of Galatasaray, is accused of carrying out suspicious financial transactions linked to betting activities.

Among the other high-profile names listed in the detention orders are Eyüpspor Vice President Fatih Kulaksız and Buğra Cem İmamoğulları, a senior TFF official responsible for foreign relations and national team administration.

The probe began earlier this month after the federation publicly flagged suspected betting violations, triggering a series of coordinated police operations.

On Dec. 9, an Istanbul court ordered the pre-trial detention of 20 suspects, including top-division footballers.

Those jailed pending trial included Galatasaray defender Metehan Baltacı, Fenerbahçe midfielder Mert Hakan Yandaş and Konyaspor winger Alassane Ndao.

Nineteen others, including Süper Lig referee Zorbay Küçük, were released under judicial supervision.