Türkiye braces for snow-dusted New Year as cold wave arrives

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is bracing for a sharp winter turn as a powerful Arctic air mass sweeping in from Russia is set to plunge temperatures and blanket large parts of the country in snow just days before the New Year.

This major cold wave is set to trigger a nationwide temperature collapse, according to the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

In Istanbul alone, temperatures are expected to fall by up to 8 degrees Celsius, while snowfall is forecast across much of inland and eastern Türkiye.

Snow and sleet are expected in central and high-altitude regions, including Central Anatolia, the inner Aegean, the interior Black Sea region, eastern Marmara and eastern provinces.

By the arrival of the New Year, a heavy mantle of snow is projected to cover major cities like Istanbul and Ankara, while the Black Sea coast and southern provinces face the onset of relentless, heavy rains.

Authorities have warned of icy roads and freezing conditions, particularly overnight and during early morning hours, as temperatures fall below seasonal averages and cold weather is expected to persist into next week.

As the first flakes fall, Türkiye’s winter hubs are also coming to life, with major ski resorts unlocking their runs to welcome a flood of enthusiasts eager to celebrate the New Year on the white-capped peaks.

Across the nation's highlands, the allure of the mountains has already driven New Year reservation rates to a staggering 70–80 percent, with operators bracing for a final wave of last-minute bookings as the predicted snowfall intensifies.

At the central city of Kayseri’s Erciyes, extensive snowmaking has successfully brought the majority of pistes to life.

Sarıkamış in the eastern province of Kars is reaping the rewards of a growing fascination with eastern Türkiye’s unique blend of winter sports and cultural heritage.

Currently awaiting nature’s full embrace, the northwestern city of Bursa’s Uludağ stands on the verge of a sharp demand spike as the cold grip nears.

Leading the charge is Erzurum’s Palandöken in the east, where snow depths are already approaching the one-meter mark in select areas, promising a fully operational winter wonderland by the New Year.

Renowned for its formidable slopes and seamless airport connectivity, the resort offers a world-class experience with day and night skiing across more than 50 runs.

Hotel operators report that occupancy is on track to hit a near-perfect 90 percent, fueled by a festive lineup of special dinners, fireworks and atmospheric torch-lit ski parades.