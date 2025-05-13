Türkiye taking lead in international diplomacy for peace: Erdoğan

 Türkiye has become a country which the world sees as a key actor for peace diplomacy, global-scale aid, support, and mediation, the nation’s president said Monday.

"Earlier, we spoke with Ukrainian President (Volodymyr) Zelensky. Last week, we also discussed this (Ukraine) issue with U.S. President Trump, talking about the steps we could take to stop the bloodshed,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after chairing a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

In a phone call, President Erdoğan and Zelensky discussed bilateral ties, as well as regional and global issues, said Türkiye's presidency on X.

"During the call, President Erdoğan emphasized the significance of the will to resume direct talks between Russia and Ukraine and said that Türkiye stands ready to provide the necessary support at every stage of the process," it added.

Erdoğan said that Ankara would be pleased to host Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Türkiye for peace negotiations.

Emphasizing that a comprehensive ceasefire would create the necessary conditions for the start of peace negotiations, Erdoğan urged the warring parties not to miss the "window of opportunity."

Zelensky expressed gratitude to Erdoğan for his “support and readiness to facilitate diplomacy at the highest level,” noting that the meeting in Türkiye could be a significant step toward ending the war.

“It is also essential that our partners ensure monitoring of the ceasefire,” he said, reiterating Kyiv’s readiness for direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“President Erdoğan and I agreed to continue our joint efforts to ensure peace,” Zelensky concluded.

Türkiye managing 'chaotic climate'

“We also support my dear friend (U.S. President Donald) Trump’s will to resolve hot conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy. Thanks be to God, Türkiye has become a country sought after for aid, support, and mediation in global peace diplomacy,” Erdoğan added after the cabinet meeting.

Saying that humanity has been going through some of its most painful days in recent years, Erdoğan added that nearly every day brings a new conflict, war, or tension.

It is becoming increasingly clear that the world is at a crossroads, said Erdoğan, adding that the global order established after World War II “has reached the end of its lifespan, while what will replace it remains a mystery.”

"To put it more clearly, humanity is rapidly being dragged into a whirlpool of uncertainty. Türkiye is one of the countries managing this 'chaotic climate,' which affects everyone – big or small – the best,” he said.

Saying that Türkiye’s strength, reputation, and crisis management capacity are being increasingly acknowledged, Erdoğan added that recent developments have once again demonstrated this truth.

Sunday was a busy for phone diplomacy, he said, as he had extensive phone calls with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron as well as with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Türkiye came very close to finding a solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis in March 2022, but “due to the interventions of war profiteers,” the country’s efforts were unsuccessful, said Erdoğan.

He added that the greatest cost of this failure was borne by “civilians, children, and women."

On ongoing efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its fourth year, Erdoğan said that “as the only country trusted by all sides,” Türkiye is ready to contribute to Thursday's Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul and will gladly host them.

Recent contacts in the Russia-Ukraine war have opened up new opportunities, said the Turkish leader, adding that he believes this chance “will not be wasted.”

Erdoğan welcomes ceasefire between Pakistan, India

On tensions between Pakistan and India, Erdoğan hailed the recently declared ceasefire between the two, urging both sides to avoid further provocations moving forward.

“We took a very clear stance both on the heinous terrorist attack in (Indian-administered) Jammu and Kashmir and on the missile strikes targeting Pakistan. While openly declaring our support for the brotherly people of Pakistan, we also made intense efforts to de-escalate the tension, which had risen to very dangerous levels,” he said.

He expressed hope the calm achieved via the ceasefire will also help facilitate the resolution of all other issues between the two nations, especially the water dispute.

Ankara will continue to stand by “the brotherly people of Pakistan” in both good times and bad, Erdoğan said.

Türkiye consistently supports peace, diplomacy, and cooperation over conflict, Erdoğan said, adding that the country rejects zero-sum approaches in international relations and strives for inclusive, win-win solutions through a positive foreign policy agenda.

 ‘Productive’ visit to Italy

Describing his April 29 visit to Rome for a Türkiye-Italy Intergovernmental Summit as “productive,” Erdoğan underlined the signing of 10 cooperation agreements and a joint declaration.

He noted a target to raise bilateral trade to $40 billion during talks with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and also met with President Sergio Mattarella.

On his recent visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Erdoğan said that Türkiye, as “the motherland and guarantor,” had reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Turkish Cypriots.

On Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s recent visit to Türkiye, Erdoğan said the visit included the 4th meeting of the Türkiye-Iraq High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and the signing of 11 agreements.

 Türkiye views PKK’s dissolution announcement as decision that includes all its branches

On the announcement by the terrorist group PKK that it is dissolving and disarming itself, Erdoğan said this is a key step for the Turkish nation’s security, regional peace, and lasting national unity.

“We view the PKK’s dissolution announcement as a decision that includes all its branches, especially in northern Iraq, Syria, and Europe,” he added.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian affiliate.

Erdoğan, Italy's Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments
