Türkiye sends letter to EU, UN, NATO on Greek violations

ANKARA
Türkiye sent a letter signed by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to 25 capitals of the European Union, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, permanent members of the United Nations Security Council as well as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to present its attitude and views on the solution of problems in the Aegean.

In the letters delivered on Sept. 1, Ankara drew attention to Greece’s “unlawful actions and maximalist demands” for the region, according to the diplomatic sources who remained anonymous.

The letter pointed out that Greece claims to have 10 nautical miles of airspace, although the width of its territorial waters in the Aegean is 6 nautical miles.

In the letter, it was stated that “despite Türkiye’s pro-dialogue and cooperation stance, Greece avoided dialogue, escalated tensions and made the European Union a part of Aegean problems.”

Ankara and Athens are at odds over the Aegean and Mediterranean where they are in dispute over overlapping sovereign areas in the air and on the sea.

Ankara has been complaining of provocative actions by Athens in recent months, saying such moves undermine peace efforts.

Türkiye says Greece is stationing troops on islands in the Aegean Sea in violation of peace treaties signed after World Wars I and II.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said the Greek warplanes scrambled to harass the Turkish F-16s on Aug. 22 and 24 by locking their radars on to them. The incidents took place while the Turkish jets were escorting the American warplanes and other allied airplanes on these dates, the ministry cited.

On Aug. 23, the Crete-based S-300 air defense system of Greece locked on to the Turkish F-16s, the ministry announced, calling the move “hostile” and inconsistent with the spirit of the NATO alliance.

