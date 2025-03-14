Türkiye pledges support for Ukraine’s rebuild and boosts trade ties

KIEV

Türkiye is stepping up to help Ukraine rise from the ashes, with Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announcing readiness to aid reconstruction efforts and supercharge economic ties during a visit to Kiev on Thursday.

"During our visit to Ukraine, we were received by the President of Ukraine, Mr. Volodymyr Zelensky, together with the Turkish Contractors accompanying us," he said on X.

During the meeting, the course of economic and trade relations between Türkiye and Ukraine was discussed as well as a roadmap for the future.

"We reiterated our determination to achieve the $10 billion trade volume target set by Mr. Zelensky together with our President, our willingness to put our Free Trade Agreement into effect, and our readiness to transfer the experience and know-how of Turkish Contractors to Ukraine in the reconstruction of Ukraine and to undertake the projects to be carried out," he said.

"In this context, I would like to thank Mr. Zelenskyy for his support in holding the first meeting of the Task Force, which will play an active role in the reconstruction of Ukraine, in Kiev.”

Bolat was also received by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and they discussed steps that will further advance trade and economic cooperation between Türkiye and Ukraine.

"In addition, we once again emphasized our strong support as Türkiye for Ukraine's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty, and drew attention to the importance of dialogue for the establishment of peace and tranquility in our region," Bolat said.

Zelensky later commented on his meeting with the Turkish delegation, noting it is important that Turkish businesses are already present in Ukraine.

"Today, we discussed efforts to bring a just and lasting peace closer, the development of bilateral relations, opportunities for cooperation in the production of various types of drones, and the participation of Turkish companies in Ukraine’s reconstruction," he said on X.

"Ukraine considers Türkiye one of its strategic partners, as well as a partner in terms of security guarantees, and is ready to ratify the Free Trade Agreement with Türkiye during President (Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan’s upcoming visit," he added.

Meanwhile, the Turkish agriculture minister also met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Vitaliy Koval.

"Our goal is to enhance the agricultural trade volume between our two nations and further bolster our sector," Yumaklı stated.

During the conflict, the Turkish construction industry had already undertaken 100 emergency projects worth $1.2 billion in areas such as highways, bridges, energy and housing. The sector’s accumulated project portfolio in Ukraine, estimated at $10 billion, is expected to play a pivotal role in addressing Ukraine’s urgent needs and healing the country in the post-war era.

The Turkish agriculture minister’s delegation will include high-level participation from the Türkiye’s grain product office and Turkish agricultural enterprises.