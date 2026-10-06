Türkiye, Pakistan activate Mecca pact to support Saudi

RIYADH

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar (L), Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud (C), and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan pose during a Strategic Political and Defence Committee meeting in Riyadh, on 5 October 2026 (AFP Photo)

Türkiye and Pakistan agreed on Oct. 5 to activate collective deterrence measures under a mutual defense pact with Saudi Arabia and rapidly deploy military forces and capabilities to the kingdom following attacks claimed by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis.

The decision was announced after the three countries’ defense and foreign ministers held an emergency meeting in Riyadh. It marked the first time the alliance, known as the Mecca pact, has been invoked since it was signed Aug. 7.

The accord stipulates that an attack on any of the three countries will be treated as an attack on all three, echoing a central provision of NATO’s founding treaty.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the talks focused on ways to support Saudi Arabia’s defense as well as efforts to resolve the crisis through dialogue and peaceful means.

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman said the committee had agreed to “activate collective deterrence measures” under the alliance in response to the attacks and those responsible for them.

He said the three countries had also reaffirmed their “solidarity and unity” in confronting attacks against Saudi Arabia and its holy sites.

A joint statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the three countries would “provide the agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment” to Saudi Arabia.

The commitments will be carried out under “approved arrangements” and in accordance with each country’s laws, the statement said.

The announcements came hours after forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government launched a counteroffensive to retake territory seized by the Houthis last month.

Yemeni government forces, backed by Saudi Arabia, said they had retaken the Red Sea port city of Mocha and taken control of the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

The Saudi-led coalition has confirmed its participation in the offensive, saying about 100 of its fighter jets were providing air support.

The Houthis, meanwhile, claimed attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and an Aramco refinery in the coastal city of Rabigh. The group also claimed to have struck several other sites, including an airport, an air base and other critical facilities.

The Mecca pact emerged amid escalating regional tensions following the outbreak of war between the United States, Israel and Iran.

The defense agreement was signed in August, shortly before the Houthis launched their offensive in Yemen, which has included attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.