Türkiye needs new investments, not assembly lines: OSD Chief

Türkiye needs new investments, not assembly lines: OSD Chief

Taylan Özgür Dil-ISTANBUL
Türkiye needs new investments, not assembly lines: OSD Chief

Concerns that Türkiye could become a gateway for Chinese automakers are misplaced, according to Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) Chairman Cengiz Eroldu.

He noted that Türkiye’s Industry and Technology Ministry applies investment criteria similar to the EU’s.

Türkiye needs investments that bring technology and research capabilities rather than new assembly plants, Eroldu said.

Eroldu said China’s automotive exports rose 67 percent in the first eight months of the year to 7.1 million units, while Chinese brands increased their share of the European market to 10 percent despite additional tariffs.

He said the EU’s efforts to protect its automotive industry were understandable, adding that a stronger European automotive sector should include Türkiye as part of the same value chain.

Eroldu said that one of the biggest concerns voiced by his European counterparts is that Türkiye could become a gateway for Chinese manufacturers.

“One of the issues most frequently raised during our discussions is whether Türkiye will become China’s backyard,” Eroldu said.

“We are not opposed to foreign investment, including from China. However, such investments must create added value for Türkiye, enhance its competitiveness and contribute to the development of the existing industrial base,” he added.

“We support the continuation of the joint working model between Türkiye and the European Union, and we are continuing our engagement in this direction,” Eroldu said.

Responding to recent claims that imports of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) from China could resume, Eroldu said there was no reason to relax existing measures.

“In the automotive sector, the [foreign trade] deficit [with China], which stood at 3 billion euros last year, reached 1.2 billion euros in the first seven months of this year,” he noted.

“The figures speak for themselves. Expanding this deficit would not benefit us. However, if a manufacturer comes with a value-added investment backed by R&D activities, we would all support it,” Eroldu said.

Investment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

    IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

  2. Türkiye in talks on four-country electricity link

    Türkiye in talks on four-country electricity link

  3. IMF upgrades 2026 growth forecast but warns of ‘split’ outlook

    IMF upgrades 2026 growth forecast but warns of ‘split’ outlook

  4. Hydrocarbon sales to Europe since 2022 hit $320 bln: Russia

    Hydrocarbon sales to Europe since 2022 hit $320 bln: Russia

  5. Meta says its new AI models on par with OpenAI, Anthropic

    Meta says its new AI models on par with OpenAI, Anthropic
Recommended
IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026
Türkiye in talks on four-country electricity link

Türkiye in talks on four-country electricity link
IMF upgrades 2026 growth forecast but warns of ‘split’ outlook

IMF upgrades 2026 growth forecast but warns of ‘split’ outlook
Hydrocarbon sales to Europe since 2022 hit $320 bln: Russia

Hydrocarbon sales to Europe since 2022 hit $320 bln: Russia
Meta says its new AI models on par with OpenAI, Anthropic

Meta says its new AI models on par with OpenAI, Anthropic
Musk spent $276 mln to boost Republicans in midterms: US media

Musk spent $276 mln to boost Republicans in midterms: US media
Türkiye’s airports serve over 193 mln passengers in January-September

Türkiye’s airports serve over 193 mln passengers in January-September
WORLD Saudi Arabia extends Riyadh airport closure after Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia extends Riyadh airport closure after Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia has extended the closure of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport through Oct. 17 following repeated Houthi attacks, as airlines suspended flights to several Saudi cities.
ECONOMY IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its 2026 growth forecast for Türkiye to 2.7 percent from 2.9 percent, while keeping its projection for next year unchanged at 3.6 percent.
SPORTS TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) dismissed national team coach Vincenzo Montella on Oct. 9 and announced that its board would remain in office until the next regular election.
﻿